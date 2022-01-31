Lululemon's Lunar New Year Collection Is Here & Items Start At $28

DaiLo
DaiLo
Price: $198 for two people
Address: 503 College St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Try It: This year DaiLo is offering a box filled with dim sum classics with a twist, like a Big Mac Bao, and Pastrami Spring Rolls. Plus there are five extra dishes that include tom yum custard, lobster noodles, braised pork belly, steamed branzino, and a refreshing aloe sorbet.
This menu serves eight individually wrapped courses for one person, but it's only sold in pairs. Their menu is available through prepaid pickup only, and customers will be able to pick it up from the restaurant on February 1.
Menu
SAMBAL Toronto
Price: $58 for two people, or $128 for 4 to 6 people
Address: Various locations
Why You Need To Try It: Serving up a menu of Indonesian-Chinese fusion foods, SAMBAL Toronto is offering golden fried rice, butter glazed fried chicken, deep-fried shrimp balls, peach gum, fishball soup, and a Filipino appetizer called Ngohiong.
But, you'll have to act fast because they'll stop accepting orders for their special menu on January 28 by midnight!
Menu
Hong Shing
Price: $128, serves 3 to 4 people plus tax
Address: 195 Dundas St. W, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Try It: Hong Shing's Lunar New Year menu comes packed with garlic beef tenderloin, fried lobster, ginger scallion fried cod, a mixture of various wild mushrooms, crab claws, and golden fried rice. Customers can also add on a refreshing red berry cocktail that was made special just for their celebratory menu.
These special items are only available for advanced pre-order between January 29 to Feburary 7, so make sure you order before supplies last.
Menu
Alma Toronto
Alma Toronto
Price: $60 per person
Address: 1194 Bloor St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Try It: This restaurant is offering yuchoy with sesame vinaigrette, duck spring rolls, steamed branzino, wok-fried noodles, persimmon pudding topped with clementine curd.
These mouthwatering goodies will be available for pick-up and delivery on February 1 and 2, but customers can pre-order now through their website.
Menu
Yang's Fine Chinese Cuisine
Price: $188 for 2 people, $388 for 4 people, $1,298 for 6 people, plus tax
Address: Unit 30 - 9665 Bayview Ave., Richmond Hill, ON
Why You Need To Try It: Yang's is offering three different menus based on your group size. For two there's steamed rice and lobster, braised shark fin, dessert, and braised dried oyster with black moss.
If you're eating with at least four people, they have a separate menu that has fish maw soup, suckling pig with jellyfish, poached goby fish.
The dinner for six is a true feast that comes packed with a three-course king crab meal, plus five other mains and dessert.
Menu
Yueh Tung Restaurant
Price: $88 for 4 to 5 people
Address: 126 Elizabeth St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Try It: Yueh Tung restaurant is ringing in the new year with a four-course meal set which serves a whole tilapia fish, their house special chilli chicken, Chinese broccoli, and shrimp and pork dumplings. They'll be adding in some fresh baked Lucky Lotus Blosson cookies to the mix as well, some beers from Hong Shing Restaurant and three jars of Hakka sauces.
While the first round of orders has to be picked up between January 26 to January 30, the resto is opening up orders for a second weekend, which will be available until February 5. They are telling customers to call at least 72 hours ahead of their scheduled pick-up date.
Menu
Lai Wa Heen
Price: A la carte style with prices starting at $25
Address: 108 Chestnut St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Try It: Offering up eight different dishes for their Year of the Tiger menu, diners can enjoy assorted vegetables, crispy chicken filled with glutinous rice, braised pork, dried oysters served with vegetables, braised abalone, and sea cucumber in oyster sauce.
Be sure to call ahead before placing an order.
Menu