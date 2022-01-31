Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
lululemon

Lululemon's Lunar New Year Collection Is Here & Items Start At $28

Celebrate the Year of the Tiger. 🐯

Commerce Editor
Lululemon's Lunar New Year Collection Is Here & Items Start At $28
Lululemon

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

To celebrate the Year of the Tiger, Lululemon dropped a Lunar New Year collection and it's here for a limited time only.

There's a total of 11 items in the collection in various shades of red, which is a symbol of luck and joy in Chinese culture. You can complete some fierce workouts in new activewear or sit back and relax in comfy new loungewear. The choice is yours.

Items range from $28 to $128 so you're able to find something spectacular that's well within your budget, including the mega-popular Everywhere Belt Bag ($38) that's been re-released in a dark, smokey red colour to commemorate Lunar New Year.

Lululemon's known for its buttery-soft tanks and leggings. Right now, you can get the popular Align tank top ($58) in a gorgeous dark red colour and pair it with the Align High-Rise Leggings ($128) in tiger tide smoky red. The tank is available in sizes 0 to 20 while the leggings are available in sizes 0 to 14.

If you love practising yoga and pilates and need a new low support bra, you can treat yourself to the Free to Be Serene Bra ($54) which also comes in a tiger tide smoky red print. The available sizes range from 2 to 14.

As always, Lululemon has a ton of stuff on sale and all you have to do is visit the We Made Too Much page on its website. Here, you can score goodies for as low as $14.

Lululemon

Lululemon

The beloved Canadian activewear brand dropped a new collection celebrating Lunar New Year and you can shop leggings, tanks, sports bras and bags starting at $28.

Lululemon
Buy Now
From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Lunar New Year

Yorkdale Shopping Centre Has A Golden "Gateway Through Time" To Celebrate Lunar New Year

You can also enjoy a special afternoon tea.

Yorkdale Shopping Centre | Handout

The Year of the Tiger is almost here, and to celebrate, Yorkdale Shopping Centre has opened some dreamy new displays.

You can wander through an "immersive portal" located outside Holt Renfrew, which is meant to be symbolic of "Crossing a Gate to the New Year".

Keep Reading Show less
toronto restaurants

7 Toronto Restaurants With Drool-Worthy Eats You Can Order For Lunar New Year

It's the year of the tiger!

@yuehtungrestaurant | Instagram, @mrs_dimsum | Instagram

It's the year of the tiger, and Toronto restaurants are giving their customers a taste of authentic Chinese cuisine that they can enjoy in the comfort of their homes.

Spanning across the GTA, these seven restaurants have included some goods that you may have seen before, and some you will have a chance to try for the first time!

Keep Reading Show less
amazon canada

These Leggings On Amazon Canada Are Only $29 & Reviewers Say They're A Total Lululemon Dupe

They're squat-proof, high rise and comparable to the popular Align leggings. 😍

Standret | Dreamstime, Kittiphan Teerawattanakul | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're on the hunt for new workout leggings, you don't have to spend over $100 to find a quality pair. According to Amazon Canada reviewers, these best-selling Sunzel Leggings are comparable to the popular Lululemon Align leggings — except these babies only cost $29.99.

Keep Reading Show less
fashion & clothing

15 Pieces Of Cozy Fleece Clothing That'll Keep You From Freezing Your Butt Off

Who isn't happiest when they're cocooned in fleece? 🙌

Old Navy, Urban Outfitters, Simons

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

"We don't have earthquakes, we don't have hurricanes, we don't have alligators." It's a mantra that most Canadians have adopted this year, especially with all the snowy weather we've had lately.

Keep Reading Show less