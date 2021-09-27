Trending Tags

These Popular Lululemon Items Have Over 3,000 Five-Star Reviews From Athleisure Lovers

People love them for working out, lounging and everything in between!

These Popular Lululemon Items Have Over 3,000 Five-Star Reviews From Athleisure Lovers
lululemon | Facebook, @lululemon | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

We've talked in the past about items that shoppers love, like these Sephora Canada products and Amazon Canada products that got over 10,000 rave reviews. But what about clothing brands like Lululemon?

There are so many products out there and the brand even just announced that they'll be the official outfitters of Team Canada for all Olympics games until 2028. So which items should you treat yourself to? If you've never ordered anything from them before, these are some of the most popular products that got thousands of five-star reviews.

Align High-Rise Pant 28"

Lululemon

Price: $98+

Details: This is arguably the most popular product that Lululemon sells. Reviewers say that they "get the hype" and that they "don't feel like I am wearing anything" with these leggings. It's available in 27 colours, in lengths 25 to 30 inches and sizes 0 to 20.

$98+ On LULULEMON

Everywhere Belt Bag

Lululemon

Price: $38

Details: This trendy water-repellent belt bag will make the perfect companion for walks and errand-running. It can also be worn crossbody, with one recent review saying how it's trendy but practical and timeless.

$38 On LULULEMON

Align Jogger 

Lululemon

Price: $98

Details: Another popular item in the Align collection, these joggers are just as comfortable but they have pockets! If you prefer a looser look and feel, shoppers recommend sizing up. They also say they're "good for exercise, lounging or running around town."

$98 On LULULEMON

Energy Bra Medium Support

Lululemon

Price: $98

Details: You can get the support you need without feeling suffocated while you stretch and sweat with this sports bra that one reviewer calls their "all-time favourite running bra." It comes in 16 fun colours like teal and fuschia.

$98 On LULULEMON

Define Jacket

Lululemon

Price: $128

Details: This jacket is made of a cottony-soft fabric that contains lycra, so it's sweat-wicking and breathable. One reviewer left a comment saying "please keep making this jacket forever!" which is pretty telling of how awesome it is.

$128 On LULULEMON

The Reversible Mat

Lululemon

Price: $88

Details: Can't decide on a design? This reversible yoga mat has two different patterns printed on each side so you can switch it up at the studio or at home. One shopper with self-proclaimed sweaty hands says, "the mat is super grippy and helps me hold positions without slipping."

$88 On LULULEMON

