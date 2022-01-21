Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
fashion & clothing

11 Activewear Brands Like Lululemon To Shop For If You Basically Live In Leggings

Some are super affordable, too!

Commerce Writer
11 Activewear Brands Like Lululemon To Shop For If You Basically Live In Leggings
@athleta | Instagram, @everlane | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

One of Canada's most beloved activewear brands is Vancouver-based Lululemon. From buttery-soft leggings to comfy loungewear, it seems like they have it all.

But your love for Lululemon shouldn't stop you from exploring other brands, especially those with more inclusive sizing and more affordable pricing.

Here are 11 similar brands to shop for if you want to shake things up a bit.

Knix

Canadian brand Knix is most well known for its leakproof period underwear, but its activewear is just as amazing. The sports bras and leggings are ultra-supportive with some gorgeous seamless options.

Knix
Buy Now

Aerie

There are so many cute activewear pieces at Aerie, ranging from light support to full-on workout gear. Whether you love basics or fun patterns, you're sure to find something you love here. Sports bras start at $17.97 while leggings cost $14.97 and up.

Aerie
Buy Now

Everlane

Everlane is all about radical transparency and ethical practices, so you can feel really good shopping its activewear. The brand just launched the new Perform 24/7 Leggings ($97) that are buttery soft and can take you from WFH to workout mode.

Everlane
Buy Now

Joe Fresh

If you love a pop of colour, you should definitely be checking out the Joe Fresh activewear line. The brand is also fantastic in terms of inclusivity. Sports bras, tanks, leggings and more range in sizes extra-small to 3XL.

Joe Fresh
Buy Now

Altheta

Athleta is an activewear brand that carries a variety of products similar to Lululemon. Besides leggings and sports bras, you'll also find jackets, swim, accessories and more in sizes XXS to 2X.

Athleta
Buy Now

Old Navy

Old Navy is in the same family as Athleta, but runs much more affordable. It has an amazing range of sizes up to 3X and includes tall and petite sizing. These High-Waisted PowerSoft Leggings ($19.97) give the Align leggings from Lululemon a run for its money.

Old Navy
Buy Now

Fabletics

If you live and breathe activewear, you might want to consider signing up for a Fabletics VIP membership. You'll be able to save on hundreds of items like leggings for as low as US$12.

Fabletics
Buy Now

Alo Yoga

Alo is one of the hottest yoga apparel brands right now with celebrity endorsements from the likes of Kendall Jenner and Candice Swanepoel. The brand is in the same price range as Lululemon, but they have their own unique styles that make it worth investing in.

Alo Yoga
Buy Now

Vitae Apparel

Just like Lululemon, Vitae Apparel is another awesome brand based in Vancouver. If you love a good matching set, then you'll love Vitae's selection. Items start at $29.99.

Vitae Apparel
Buy Now

Lolë

Lolë is another note-worthy Canadian activewear brand that's based out of Montreal. You'll love their selection of bright yoga mats and fitness apparel. Most items come in sizes extra-small to extra-large.

Lole
Buy Now

Gymshark

Gymshark is a hit with fitness influencers and it has apparel for every kind of activity, starting at $25. The brand has a really great selection of men's items, too!

Gymshark
Buy Now
From Your Site Articles

12 Sales In Canada You Can Shop This Weekend & Save Up To 70% On All Kinds Of Stuff

Including stores like Indigo, Dynamite, Peoples and more! 🛍️

@hm | Instagram, @indigo | Instagram, Simons

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If you're in the mood for some retail therapy this weekend, you'll be glad to know there are quite a few sales you can shop in Canada right now. Why not spoil yourself with a new book from Indigo or a loungewear set from Garage?

Keep Reading Show less
fashion & clothing

You Can Still Shop Forever 21 In Canada Even Though Stores Are Closed & Here's How

The brand is having an up to 80% off sale right now!

Forever 21

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Back in 2019, dozens of Forever 21 stores across Canada shut their doors for good. The brand was a budget-friendly staple for a lot of teens and young adults, so the news was quite devastating.

Keep Reading Show less
product review

I Wore These 'Nearly Indestructible' Sheertex Tights For A Week & This Is How I Styled It

Bye-bye sweatpants, hello tights!

Jennifer Browne | Narcity Media

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

As tempting as it is to stay in PJs that pass for loungewear all day every day, I've recently recognized that putting an outfit together and feeling like I've made an effort is good for my mental health. So, I decided to ditch my oversized sweatsuits for a week to see how I could integrate something a little more "put together" (but still comfy) into my weekly wardrobe choices.

Keep Reading Show less
lululemon

8 Lululemon Dupes That Can Save You Some Serious Cash This Winter

You can find similar and cheaper items at Old Navy, Aerie, Amazon Canada and more!

@lululemonuk | Instagram, Aerie

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

If the winter weather isn't stopping you from getting your sweat on, Lululemon's Cold Weather Shop might have caught your eye. While the quality of the clothes is on a level of its own, the prices aren't for everyone, though.

Keep Reading Show less