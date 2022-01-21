11 Activewear Brands Like Lululemon To Shop For If You Basically Live In Leggings
Some are super affordable, too!
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
One of Canada's most beloved activewear brands is Vancouver-based Lululemon. From buttery-soft leggings to comfy loungewear, it seems like they have it all.
But your love for Lululemon shouldn't stop you from exploring other brands, especially those with more inclusive sizing and more affordable pricing.
Here are 11 similar brands to shop for if you want to shake things up a bit.
Knix
Canadian brand Knix is most well known for its leakproof period underwear, but its activewear is just as amazing. The sports bras and leggings are ultra-supportive with some gorgeous seamless options.
Aerie
There are so many cute activewear pieces at Aerie, ranging from light support to full-on workout gear. Whether you love basics or fun patterns, you're sure to find something you love here. Sports bras start at $17.97 while leggings cost $14.97 and up.
Everlane
Everlane is all about radical transparency and ethical practices, so you can feel really good shopping its activewear. The brand just launched the new Perform 24/7 Leggings ($97) that are buttery soft and can take you from WFH to workout mode.
Joe Fresh
If you love a pop of colour, you should definitely be checking out the Joe Fresh activewear line. The brand is also fantastic in terms of inclusivity. Sports bras, tanks, leggings and more range in sizes extra-small to 3XL.
Altheta
Athleta is an activewear brand that carries a variety of products similar to Lululemon. Besides leggings and sports bras, you'll also find jackets, swim, accessories and more in sizes XXS to 2X.
Old Navy
Old Navy is in the same family as Athleta, but runs much more affordable. It has an amazing range of sizes up to 3X and includes tall and petite sizing. These High-Waisted PowerSoft Leggings ($19.97) give the Align leggings from Lululemon a run for its money.
Fabletics
If you live and breathe activewear, you might want to consider signing up for a Fabletics VIP membership. You'll be able to save on hundreds of items like leggings for as low as US$12.
Alo Yoga
Alo is one of the hottest yoga apparel brands right now with celebrity endorsements from the likes of Kendall Jenner and Candice Swanepoel. The brand is in the same price range as Lululemon, but they have their own unique styles that make it worth investing in.
Vitae Apparel
Just like Lululemon, Vitae Apparel is another awesome brand based in Vancouver. If you love a good matching set, then you'll love Vitae's selection. Items start at $29.99.
Lolë
Lolë is another note-worthy Canadian activewear brand that's based out of Montreal. You'll love their selection of bright yoga mats and fitness apparel. Most items come in sizes extra-small to extra-large.
Gymshark
Gymshark is a hit with fitness influencers and it has apparel for every kind of activity, starting at $25. The brand has a really great selection of men's items, too!