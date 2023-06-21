Upgrade Your Workout Look With These 6 Size-Inclusive Women's Activewear Clothes in Canada
Ditch those ratty old tights!
Get ready to break a sweat in style with the best size-inclusive activewear pieces for women in Canada! With summer in full swing, it's time to update your workout wardrobe and make the most of the beautiful outdoors.
Whether you're a seasoned gym-goer or a beginner, finding activewear that fits well and looks great can be a challenge, but fear not, this list has you covered.
From sports bras that provide the support you need to leggings and shorts that offer both style and function, our top picks cater to women of all sizes. So, get ready to rock your next workout with seriously stylish activewear that'll take you from sweat session to street in no time.
Roots Leggings
Roots' Journey Pocket Legging.
Price: $49.99+
Size: XS to 4X
Say goodbye to plain black tights and hello to these gorgeous, buttery navy leggings that Roots customers say are "super soft and breathable." In fact, one reviewer calls them the "softest leggings ever," which is impressive.
It also comes in eight different colours, but best of all? It has not one, but two pockets!
Old Navy shorts
Mid-Rise StretchTech Dolphin-Hem Run Shorts for Women, 3-inch inseam.
Price: $24.99
Size: XS to 4X
Never worry about your shorts sliding down mid-workout with this cute pair that offers both an elasticized waistband as well as a drawstring on the inside to keep them firmly in place.
The fabric is also breathable and quick-drying, so you won't have to marinate in your sweat once you've finished your morning run (yuck).
Knix leakproof skort
LeakStrong Leakproof Skort.
Price: $89
Size: XS to 4XL
If you need something a little more heavy-duty, this super cute skort from Knix says it will absorb up to three tablespoons of "blood, pee, or sweat" if you need some extra protection.
While they don't take the place of whatever product you usually would use on your period, they're a great backup.
Anthropologie hooded dress
Anthropologie Sport Hoodie Mini Dress.
Price: $118
Size: XXS to 4X
And if you're looking for something easy and comfortable to throw on after your yoga session or during Shavasana, this sports hoodie will keep you warm as you cool down.
It's also just really cute to wear while out running errands!
Torrid tank top
Performance Core Scoop Neck Strappy Back Active Tank with Mesh Support.
Price: $38.93
Size: 0 to 6X
For a pop of colour, this scoop-neck tank promises that it "smooths, lifts and supports," which is a great trifecta of qualities.
One review said that it "hugs in all the right places and makes the girls look really good" — a great perk!
Joe Fresh crop leggings
Women+ Crop Active Legging.
Price: $29
Size: XS to 3X
And lastly, if you're looking for a happy medium between shorts and full-length leggings, this cropped purple and green item might be just the one for you.
It has side pockets, an inner pocket and features four-way stretch material, so you'll be comfy through your next barre lesson, kickboxing class or lounge-session on the couch.
