Upgrade Your Workout Look With These 6 Size-Inclusive Women's Activewear Clothes in Canada

Ditch those ratty old tights!

Editor
People wearing Roots' activewear clothing.

People wearing Roots' activewear clothing.

Roots.

Get ready to break a sweat in style with the best size-inclusive activewear pieces for women in Canada! With summer in full swing, it's time to update your workout wardrobe and make the most of the beautiful outdoors.

Whether you're a seasoned gym-goer or a beginner, finding activewear that fits well and looks great can be a challenge, but fear not, this list has you covered.

From sports bras that provide the support you need to leggings and shorts that offer both style and function, our top picks cater to women of all sizes. So, get ready to rock your next workout with seriously stylish activewear that'll take you from sweat session to street in no time.

Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's Editorial team just for you.

Roots Leggings

Roots' Journey Pocket Legging.

Roots' Journey Pocket Legging.

Roots

Price: $49.99+

Size: XS to 4X

Say goodbye to plain black tights and hello to these gorgeous, buttery navy leggings that Roots customers say are "super soft and breathable." In fact, one reviewer calls them the "softest leggings ever," which is impressive.

It also comes in eight different colours, but best of all? It has not one, but two pockets!

Item on Roots' site

Old Navy shorts

Mid-Rise StretchTech Dolphin-Hem Run Shorts for Women, 3-inch inseam.

Mid-Rise StretchTech Dolphin-Hem Run Shorts for Women, 3-inch inseam.

Old Navy

Price: $24.99

Size: XS to 4X

Never worry about your shorts sliding down mid-workout with this cute pair that offers both an elasticized waistband as well as a drawstring on the inside to keep them firmly in place.

The fabric is also breathable and quick-drying, so you won't have to marinate in your sweat once you've finished your morning run (yuck).

Item on Old Navy's site

Knix leakproof skort

LeakStrong Leakproof Skort.

LeakStrong Leakproof Skort.

Knix

Price: $89

Size: XS to 4XL

If you need something a little more heavy-duty, this super cute skort from Knix says it will absorb up to three tablespoons of "blood, pee, or sweat" if you need some extra protection.

While they don't take the place of whatever product you usually would use on your period, they're a great backup.

Item on Knix's site

Anthropologie hooded dress

Anthropologie Sport Hoodie Mini Dress.

Anthropologie Sport Hoodie Mini Dress.

Anthropologie

Price: $118

Size: XXS to 4X

And if you're looking for something easy and comfortable to throw on after your yoga session or during Shavasana, this sports hoodie will keep you warm as you cool down.

It's also just really cute to wear while out running errands!

Item on Anthropologie's site​

Torrid tank top

Performance Core Scoop Neck Strappy Back Active Tank with Mesh Support.

Performance Core Scoop Neck Strappy Back Active Tank with Mesh Support.

Torrid

Price: $38.93

Size: 0 to 6X

For a pop of colour, this scoop-neck tank promises that it "smooths, lifts and supports," which is a great trifecta of qualities.

One review said that it "hugs in all the right places and makes the girls look really good" — a great perk!

Item on Torrid's site

Joe Fresh crop leggings

Women+ Crop Active Legging.

Women+ Crop Active Legging.

Joe Fresh

Price: $29

Size: XS to 3X

And lastly, if you're looking for a happy medium between shorts and full-length leggings, this cropped purple and green item might be just the one for you.

It has side pockets, an inner pocket and features four-way stretch material, so you'll be comfy through your next barre lesson, kickboxing class or lounge-session on the couch.

Item on Joe Fresh's site

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

From Your Site Articles
Sarah Rohoman
Editor
Sarah Rohoman is an Editor for Narcity Media focused on Canadian celebrities and is based in Toronto, Ontario.

8 Trendy Lululemon Items That The Fitness Lovers & Fashionistas Will Be Rocking This Summer

Lululemon's We Made Too Much Sale Has Tons Of Great Deals & So Many Pieces Are Under $50

Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' Sale Has Over 50% Off So Many Of Their Top Products

I Shopped The Aritzia Clientele Sale & Here Are 8 Items I Think Are Absolutely Worth Buying

8 Lululemon Dupes On Amazon Canada That Cost Way Less & Look Just Like The Real Thing

Loading...