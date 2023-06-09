I Shopped The Aritzia Clientele Sale & Here Are 8 Items I Think Are Absolutely Worth Buying
The sale is on until June 18!
The Aritzia clientele sale only happens twice a year, and here's what you need to buy.
The Canadian fashion company hosts two annual sales, and I got an invite to this summer's 2023 clientele sale, which lasts from June 5 to June 18.
The clientele sale is for Aritzia VIPs (and the fact that I was invited does not bode well for my shopping habits), but the sale gives you "exclusive access to styles that never go on sale," with the entire store being 20 to 50% off regular price.
How to get an invite to the sale has yet to be confirmed, but you'll want to have an account with the brand, so if you didn't get an invite this time round, you may want to make one.
That being said, while the clientele sale is happening, there is also a regular access sale where you can score some pretty good deals even if you weren't invited to the clientele sale.
Aritzia's best-selling basics in neutral colours don't usually go on sale, so I like to use the clientele sale to stock up on pricey quality basics that I otherwise wouldn't purchase.
Aritzia can be pretty expensive, and while there are some items I won't spend my money on (cough cough, anything with their ribbed material – I swear it will snag after one wash), there are some items I think are worth the price.
So if you're struggling to shop the massive catalogue of sale items, here are my eight picks from the Aritzia 2023 clientele sale.
Signature Blazer
An Aritzia model wearing the Signature Blazer
Sale Price: $182.40
Regular Price: $228
The item: Signature Blazer
Size range: 00 to 12
Why I think it's worth it: I love Aritzia's blazers. I bought my first Aritzia blazer a couple of years ago –a tan lightweight oversized staple, and I wear it year-round, and it's still in great condition.
Ideally, you expect your clothes to last you years without wear and tear, but nowadays, it feels like most clothing items only stay looking sharp for one to two years before deteriorating.
While Aritzia has some items that fall under this category, I find that their blazers are long-lasting, and this classic style will stay in fashion for years.
So while it's on the pricier side, I think this splurge item is definitely worth it.
The Effortless Pant
An Aritzia model wearing The Effortless Pant.
Sale Price: $118.40
Regular Price: $148
The item: The Effortless Pant
Size range: 00 to 16
Why I think it's worth it: I have these pants in black and creme, and I wear them all the time. From dinner to work events to running errands, these pants are so versatile and comfortable.
You can style them up with a simple top and heels for going out or throw on a baby tee and sneakers for a casual street-style look.
They come in so many colours and are a great basic to have in your wardrobe.
Cozy Fleece Mega Raglan Hoodie
An Aritzia model wearing the Cozy Fleece Mega Raglan Hoodie.
Sale Price: $64
Regular Price: $80
The item: Cozy fleece mega raglan hoodie
Size range: 1 to 3
Why I think it's worth it: OK – I know $64 is a lot for a hoodie, but Aritzia's cozy fleece hoodies are my guilty pleasure.
They are so soft and cozy. I finally bit the bullet and bought one this spring after a year of pining, and I wear it all the time while working from home to cottage weekends and late chilly nights.
So if you've been looking to add a staple cozy item to your closet, now is the time to do it.
Sail Pant
An Aritzia model wearing the Sail Pant.
Sale Price: $62.40
Regular Price: $78
The item: Sail Pant
Size range: 2XS to 2XL
Why I think it's worth it: These pants are made from 100% organic cotton and feel like heaven on your body. I actually just purchased this in-store during the sale, and I've worn them nonstop since.
They're breathable, comfortable and the perfect summer pant. They are a bit see-through (like most linen/billowy summer pants), but with a nude thong, you'll be smooth sailing.
New Balance 550
New Balance 550 sneaker.
Sale Price: $120
Regular Price: $150
The item: New Balance 550
Size range: 4 to 9.5
Why I think it's worth it: New Balance is one of the hottest sneaker brands right now, and you can grab one of their classic unisex dad sneakers at a decent discount.
The same shoe sells for $150 at Holt Renfrew, so you're definitely getting a deal.
Chill Atmosphere Hi-Rise 5' Short
An Aritzia model wearing the Chill Atmosphere Hi-Rise 5' Short.
Sale Price: $30.40
Regular Price: $38
The item: Chill Atmosphere Hi-Rise 5' Short
Size range: 2XS to XL
Why I think it's worth it: These shorts are perfect for the gym, lounging around the house or running errands in the summer. I have a similar pair in forest green that I wear all the time, and they've held up nicely over the past year.
For $30.40, I don't think you can go wrong stocking up on a pair.
Luxe Cashmere Maria Sweater
An Aritzia model wearing the Luxe Cashmere Maria Sweater.
Sale Price: $126.40
Regular Price: $158
The item: Luxe Cashmere Maria Sweater
Size range: 2XS to 2XL
Why I think it's worth it: A cashmere sweater is such a classic addition to your wardrobe, and this slightly oversized shape with a high collar is timeless.
I'd wear this sweater in the fall and winter with layers or on its own in the spring with jeans. During the hotter months of summer, you can layer this over a sundress at night or just tie it around your waist.
It's a super versatile item and made with 100% cashmere, so you know it's going to be a quality piece.
Contour Squareneck Bodysuit
An Aritzia model wearing the Contour Squareneck Bodysuit.
Sale Price $38.40
Regular Price: $48
The item: Contour Squareneck Bodysuit
Size range: 2XS to 2XL
Why I think it's worth it: These bodysuits are like a second skin on your body. I live in these in the summer, and they are so flattering and supportive.
I have a larger chest (34DD), and I don't need to wear a bra with these because the material is so structured that I find it naturally gives my chest a good shape while lifting the girls up.
So if you're in the market for a new body suit, I'd highly recommend this one.
