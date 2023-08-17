Aritzia's 2023 Fall Collections Are Out & Here Are 9 Items I'd Sell My Soul To Buy (PHOTOS)
Fall is almost here! 🍁
Aritzia is ringing in hot girl fall.
Aritzia's 2023 fall collections are out, and I got an exclusive first look at some of the brands this year!
Fashion lovers can count on the return of some staple classics like the Effortless Pant to brand-new designs that will spice up your closet.
Autumn is my favourite season for fashion, so I've been highly anticipating Aritzia's fall drop considering the brand makes up about 60% of my wardrobe. What can I say? I'm a B.C. girlie at heart!
This year's collections are all midi and micro skirts, whimsical blouses, chunky knit sweaters, leather bombers, and cargo styles.
Similar to last season, wide-leg trousers and jeans are still in, and even TNA leggings and sweats have moved towards a wider fit with straight-leg, wide-leg or boot-cut options in stock.
Personal style aside, here are my nine favourite pieces from Aritzia's fall 2023 collections and why you need to buy them.
Lottie Sweater
A model wearing the Lottie Sweater.
Price: $118
Item: Lottie Sweater
Size range: 2XS to 2XL
Colour: Blue Diamond
Why you need to buy it: This slightly cropped polo sweater is effortlessly chic. I love a baby blue colour for fall. It's so fresh and adds a great pop of colour to the sea of beige, black and deeper tones we usually see in autumn.
You can never have too many chunky knits to cuddle up in for fall, and this sweater is the perfect mix of preppy and cozy.
Peggy Sweater
A model wearing the Peggy Sweater.
Price: $128
Item: Peggy Sweater
Size range: 2XS to 2XL
Colour: Whisper White
Why you need to buy it: This is THE Rory Gilmore sweater dupe (if you know, you know).
This sweater is back in for fall, and I bought it last season in Admiral Blue, but I accidentally put it in the wash and shrank it.
I will definitely be re-buying it this season because it truly is the perfect fall sweater. It's oversized with long sleeves that swallow your hands, and you can dress it up with a skirt and knee-high boots or pair it with jeans and sneakers for a casual look.
If you do purchase it, just remember to hand wash it with cold water and air dry it!
Gabby Shirt Jacket
A model wearing the Gabby Shirt Jacket.
Price: $168
Item: Gabby Shirt Jacket
Size range: 2XS to 2XL
Colour: Rich Mocha Brown
Why you need to buy it: I love this vegan leather jacket. Aritzia's vegan leather always keeps me warm (I wore their Melina pants all through Toronto's winter), and this casual jacket will keep you snug while elevating your fall outfits.
You can throw it over a T-shirt for warmer days or layer it with sweaters and scarves to bundle up when the weather gets a bit nippier.
Arsenal Skirt
The Arsenal Skirt.
Price: $110
Item: Arsenal Skirt
Size range: 00 to 12
Colour: Humus Beige
Why you need to buy it: This new TNA skirt is perfect for anyone obsessed with mini cargo skirts this summer.
This longer hemline has all of the charm of Y2K with the added bonus of providing more coverage for the colder seasons so that you can rock this style all year long.
Martini Blouse
A model wearing the Martini Blouse.
Price: $88
Item: Martini Blouse
Size range: 2XS to XL
Colour: Cocoa Bean
Why you need to buy it: This slinky satin cowlneck halter is ridiculously sexy.
I could totally see Carrie Bradshaw strutting down Fifth Avenue to go meet her girlfriends for a Cosmopolitan in this number.
I love Aritzia's satin pieces because they always feel so silky and luxe against your skin, which adds to the over-glamour of this top.
It also comes with a tie-up halter, so I'm assuming you'll be able to control the amount of support you may need for your chest, which is an added bonus.
Realism Dress
The Realism Dress.
Price: $198
Item: Realism Dress
Size range: 00 to 12
Colour: Black
Why you need to buy it: Slip dresses are great staple pieces to have in your wardrobe, and the French lace detailing on this dress is to die for.
You can pair this with a dainty pair of kitten heels for a nice dinner out or wear it with chunky sneakers for an elevated streetwear look.
It's so timeless and versatile that you'll actually be able to wear it enough to get your money's worth.
Raval Skirt
A model wearing the Raval Skirt.
Price: $150
Item: Raval Skirt
Size range: 00 to 12
Colour: Black
Why you need to buy it: This chiffon ruffle skirt is the perfect trendy piece to add to your fall wardrobe. It has a midi hemline with a mid thigh slit and ruffle design that has been taking over my feeds all summer long.
I think this skirt would look stunning with a pair of boots or lace-up heels for a night out.
Bebe Skirt
A model wearing the Bebe Skirt.
Price: $98
Item: Bebe Skirt
Size range: 00 to 12
Colour: Heather Medium Grey
Why you need to buy it: The schoolgirl aesthetic is still in this fall, and this micro pleated skirt will keep you on trend this season.
I love that it comes with belt loops so that you can pair it with a skinny belt and matching shoes for a cohesive look.
The Slouch Coat
A model wearing The Slouch Coat.
Price: $398
Item: The Slouch Coat
Size range: 2XS to 2XL
Colour: Black
Why you need to buy it: This slouchy fall coat goes with everything. It's a timeless piece that can sit in your wardrobe for years and it will never go out of style.
It's primarily made of camel hair and wool and designed to keep you warm up to -20C so depending on where you live you can use it as a winter jacket too!
