The Aritzia Archive Sale Is On Now & You Can Get 80% Off Of Previous Bestsellers
You can save over $100 on some items. 💰
Aritzia's latest sale in Canada is on now, and Aritzia Archive Sale has some wildly good deals.
According to Aritzia Canada, the Archive Sale is running from October 5 to 18, 2023, and is featuring an "exclusive opportunity" to shop items from previous collections at a whopping 50–80% off.
"The Aritzia Archive Sale will feature a vast selection of the Everyday Luxury retailer's much-loved product that you won't find anywhere else — including seasonally relevant styles from top categories," says the Canadian company.
As well, there will be new promotions and deals featured daily, so you'll have to check the website every day to see what exciting new items have dropped.
For today's deals, you can nab the Wilfred Destiny Blazer, which usually retails for $228, for just $67.99, or Wilfred's Melina Pant for $43.99, down from the usual $148.
If you're looking for some accessories for the upcoming cold weather, the Babaton Celmins Liteluxe Cashmere Headband is priced at $21.99 (normally $55), and the Wilfred Snow Day Beanie is on sale for $14.99 (normally $50).
If you spot something you like, you'll have to act fast as pieces are selling out very quickly! Good luck!
When is the Aritzia Archive Sale?
The Aritzia Archive Sale starts on Thursday, October 5 and will wrap up on Wednesday, October 18.
What is the Aritzia Archive Sale?
The Aritizia Archive Sale is a selection of the brand's much-loved products from previous collections that are on sale from 50 to 80% off.
New items and deals will drop daily on the Aritzia Archive Sale site.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.
