aritzia

The Aritzia Archive Sale Is On Now & You Can Get 80% Off Of Previous Bestsellers

You can save over $100 on some items. 💰

An Aritzia store.
Editor

An Aritzia store.

Pamela Brick | Dreamstime

Aritzia's latest sale in Canada is on now, and Aritzia Archive Sale has some wildly good deals.

According to Aritzia Canada, the Archive Sale is running from October 5 to 18, 2023, and is featuring an "exclusive opportunity" to shop items from previous collections at a whopping 50–80% off.

"The Aritzia Archive Sale will feature a vast selection of the Everyday Luxury retailer's much-loved product that you won't find anywhere else — including seasonally relevant styles from top categories," says the Canadian company.

As well, there will be new promotions and deals featured daily, so you'll have to check the website every day to see what exciting new items have dropped.

For today's deals, you can nab the Wilfred Destiny Blazer, which usually retails for $228, for just $67.99, or Wilfred's Melina Pant for $43.99, down from the usual $148.

If you're looking for some accessories for the upcoming cold weather, the Babaton Celmins Liteluxe Cashmere Headband is priced at $21.99 (normally $55), and the Wilfred Snow Day Beanie is on sale for $14.99 (normally $50).

If you spot something you like, you'll have to act fast as pieces are selling out very quickly! Good luck!

When is the Aritzia Archive Sale?

The Aritzia Archive Sale starts on Thursday, October 5 and will wrap up on Wednesday, October 18.

What is the Aritzia Archive Sale?

The Aritizia Archive Sale is a selection of the brand's much-loved products from previous collections that are on sale from 50 to 80% off.

New items and deals will drop daily on the Aritzia Archive Sale site.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Sarah Rohoman
Editor
Sarah Rohoman is an Editor for Narcity Media focused on Canadian celebrities and is based in Toronto, Ontario.

An Aritzia Archive Sale Is Happening For The First Time & Clothing Will Be Up To 80% Off

A Huge Aritzia Sale Is On Now & You Can Score Deals On So Many Items, Including The Super Puff

Aritzia Is Having A Huge Warehouse Sale In Canada & You Can Find Products For Up To 90% Off

Aritzia Is Having A Major Sale & You Can Get Up To 70% Off Cute Spring & Summer Outfits

A TikToker Is Praising Aritzia's Under-The-Radar Sale Section & Says She Got 5 Items For $140

Loading...