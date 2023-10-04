An Aritzia Archive Sale Is Happening For The First Time & Clothing Will Be Up To 80% Off
Aritzia has announced a new sale in Canada and the Aritzia Archive Sale is expected to bring some seriously good deals.
According to Aritzia Canada, the Archive Sale is kicking off on Thursday, October 5, 2023, and for the "first time ever" the sale will feature 50% to 80% off of everything.
"Featuring Everyday Luxury styles you won’t find anywhere else and new product daily — you should probably set a reminder. Or seven," says the Aritzia Archive Sale website.
As well, you can sign up on the website so you get notified when the sale starts, which will also get you "insider info on other sales, new arrivals and more good stuff."
Aritzia has been very hush-hush about the new event and hasn't posted any further details about the sale either on their main website or on their socials, so you'll just have to check the sale out for yourself tomorrow to see how good the deals are going to be.
Given that it's called an "archive sale," perhaps we can expect some old classics to resurface at good prices? Who knows!
This sale comes after the huge Aritizia warehouse sale that took place in Vancouver from Tuesday, August 29 to Monday, September 4, 2023, where popular items were on discount from 50% off to 90% off.
