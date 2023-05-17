Aritzia Is Opening A Giant Distribution Centre In The GTA & Some Jobs Start At $20 An Hour
Here's what it means for Canadian shoppers.🛍️
There's some good news for Aritzia lovers! The popular fashion retailer has just announced that it is opening a giant Distribution Centre in Vaughan, Ontario and there are so many jobs available.
The new "state-of-the-art" Distribution Centre will be the first of its kind in Eastern Canada and is slated to open in the summer of 2023. The facility will bring over 600 new jobs within various areas of the company including the Distribution Centre, Concierge and the A-OK Commissary and Cafe.
So what does this new opening mean for GTA shoppers? According to the press release, the Distribution Centre "will expedite service to clients in Eastern Canada and support Aritzia’s growing volume of eCommerce orders in the USA." You can expect improved services during your shopping experience.
"Our new Distribution Centre is the largest capital investment in Aritzia’s history, and it brings a diverse range of rewarding roles toVaughan," Rob Haynes, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain said.
"The new facility supports our growth strategy by enhancing our service to the Eastern half of Canada, and to help us achieve our goals, we need the best talent to join our world-class team."
At 562,000 square feet, the facility will be Aritzia’s "most expansive Distribution Centre to date." There are tons of positions currently available from leadership to associate roles.
Some positions start at $20 an hour and perks include complimentary meals from the onsite A-OK Commissary & Café, product discounts, an in-house gym with classes, and more.
You can apply to the jobs online and head to one of the hiring events taking place at the Universal Event Space in Vaughan. The events will be held on:
The events will be held for these roles only and candidates must apply online before attending the fair:
- Part Time Distribution Centre Associate
- Full Time Distribution Centre Associate
- Team Lead
- MHE (Material Handling Equipment) Operator
- Risk Coordinator