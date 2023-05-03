9 Brands To Shop If You Love Aritzia But Don't Love Their Prices
You can get the same look for way cheaper. 🛍💸
When it comes to stylish basics and effortlessly cool 'fits, Aritzia has it made. However, while the brand is known for its trendy pieces, a brand-new outfit from the store can easily set you back by a few hundred dollars.
Thankfully, there are many other retailers that offer similar styles (and nearly identical Aritzia dupes) that are much, much easier on your wallet.
If getting the same look from Aritzia for a fraction of the price sounds good to you, here are nine retailers in Canada you'll want to check out.
Zara
Details: Zara is pretty well known online for its many Aritzia dupes, with the brand offering several that have gone viral for being so similar to the Aritzia original.
Zara Canada has lots of options for dupes for Aritzia's Effortless pants and also offers great alternatives for their cargo pants, leather pants and more.
Dynamite
Details: Dynamite makes trendy clothing that definitely has a similar vibe to that of Aritzia, with similar styles of pants, jeans, dresses and tops.
One of the best Aritzia dupes from Dynamite, for example, is their Gisele Faux Leather Straight Pants, which are a great (and much cheaper) alternative to the Aritzia Melina pants.
Ardene
Details: Ardene has tons of pieces that could definitely pass for Aritzia, but will cost you a lot less.
Like Aritzia, the brand has a selection of athleisure, flowy dresses and blouses, and '90s-inspired clothing that's super on-trend right now.
For instance, take this white button-up dress that looks like something by Wilfred, or these cargo shorts that could easily be by TNA.
Ardene also frequently has sales on their already-low prices, so you can end up with a really great deal.
Forever 21
Details: Forever 21 is a great option if you're looking for pieces that look just like Aritzia clothing, but you don't want to spend more than $20 on a top.
For example, their ribbed tops like this Halter Tank are nearly identical to those of Aritzia's sculpt knit line, and they also have a great dupe for Aritzia's contour line.
Old Navy
Details: Old Navy is another great place to find low-cost dupes for Aritzia clothing that look similar to the real thing.
The brand offers everything from classic T-shirts, sweaters and hoodies to basics like blouses, jeans and trousers.
Current Aritzia dupes you can find at Old Navy include this crotchet cover-up that makes for a less pricey alternative for Aritzia's Ephron Dress, and this jumpsuit that's an almost perfect dupe for Aritzia's TNA Shake It Jumpsuit.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Details: Abercrombie makes tons of luxe basics that could easily be mistaken for Aritzia clothing.
Their bodysuits, in particular, are great alternatives to Aritzia bodysuits, and they also make a great dupe for the popular Melina pants.
While they're a bit pricier than other brands on this list, Abercrombie often has sales of 15-30% off, so you can usually get your stuff for a much cheaper price if you're willing to hold off for discounts.
Levi's
Details: Levi's are literally sold at Aritzia, so this is less a place for dupes and more a place to find a better deal on the same item.
By shopping directly from Levi's, you can get access to sales on styles that are regular price at Aritzia, like these Ribcage Straight Ankle jeans, which are on sale for $79.99 at Levi's, versus $118 at Aritzia.
SHEIN
Details: SHEIN could be called the OG of "dupes," and it's no exception when it comes to Aritzia dupes.
You can find tons of pieces on SHEIN Canada's website that are near identical dupes for Aritzia pieces, like this square neck bodysuit, which very closely resembles Aritzia's Contour Square Neck Bodysuit.
Other similar items include this collared ribbed tank, which is very close to the Sculpt Knit Polo Top by Aritzia.
Garage
Details: Garage frequently carries really good Aritzia dupes, like an Aritzia Divinity Romper dupe that went viral, it gives you the same look as the Aritzia romper for way less.
You'll usually find the best dupes among the brand's basics, like their hoodies, tanks and sweatpants.
Finally, if you want to get the same look at Aritzia for less, you can also check out Aritzia's outlet stores in Canada, which offer year-round deals on some of the brand's top items.
