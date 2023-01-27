You Can Get SHEIN Canada Clothes For Absolutely Free & Here's How To Do It
Who doesn't like free stuff? If you're down to get some trendy clothing from SHEIN Canada for absolutely zero cost, then listen up.
It may sound too good to be true, but SHEIN Canada actually offers a way for customers to get free threads, and all you need to qualify is to have an account with the brand.
SHEIN Free Trial is a platform where customers can try out new SHEIN clothes and provide their thoughts on the items.
The clothes are free in exchange for a detailed review of the overall experience, including the quality, fit, style, construction and fabric of the garment.
Once you review the items, they're yours to keep!
If getting free clothing every week sounds like your idea of a good time, here's what you need to know about how to apply.
How do I get a free trial on SHEIN?
The process to apply to get free products is super simple.
First, you'll need a SHEIN account if you don't already have one. It's free to sign up, and all you need to provide is some basic information like your email address and some details about your style.
If you already have an account, you can skip this step and apply for the free trial. SHEIN notes, however, that your account can't be blacklisted if you want to take part in the program.
When you go to the SHEIN Free Trial Center, you can see what items are available for the trial and select the ones you want.
You can trial three items per week at most, SHEIN says, and you'll need to fill in your size and your shipping address as part of your application.
Processing time for applications is about one week. You can go to the "My Free Trial" section of the platform to view your pending applications.
Those selected for the trial will be announced on the site's main page. If your application was approved, the clothing will automatically ship to your address and you'll have 10 days to submit your review once you get it.
Your review should include a description of the item, your rating, and some detailed photos of the clothing.
If your review meet's SHEIN's requirements, you'll get 20 points added to your account, which you can then put towards money off your next purchase. If your review is found to be "high quality," you'll get an extra 100 SHEIN points.
But don't worry — if it doesn't meet their requirements, you'll have another chance to reupload it.
More detailed requirements for reviews and other terms for the program can be found on SHEIN's website.
The program is great for anyone looking to save a buck on clothing, especially as the cost of groceries, housing, and just about everything else in Canada is on the rise.
Whether you take part in the program or you just purchase clothing from SHEIN, a recent addition to the company's Canadian facilities means you could get your orders even faster.
In November, SHEIN opened a massive warehouse and office in Markham, Ontario, its first-ever distribution centre in the GTA.
Not only will the new facility reduce the need for international shipping and handling and cut delivery times for Canadian customers, but it will also be a source of tons of new jobs.
The company says it plans to add about 200 new corporate and warehouse roles, which will offer "competitive salaries and benefits," by the end of 2023.
