This TikToker Shares Ways To Save Money & Get Freebies At Major Stores In Canada
This includes at stores like Apple, Sephora and Lululemon.💰
Amid high inflation and the rising cost of living in Canada, who wouldn't be looking for ways to save money?
TikToker Reetu Maz (@ree2mz) shares ways you can save money at tons of major retailers in Canada, including Lululemon, Apple and Sephora, and there's a good chance you've probably never heard of these tips.
While some of the hacks she shares on her profile are U.S.-specific, there are tons that Canadians can use to save some cash.
If you want to find out how to take advantage of generous return policies, how to score a sweet discount and how to get free stuff from some of your favourite stores, here are seven hacks to use the next time you're shopping.
Lululemon
As Maz states in the video, Lululemon gives a discount to military and first responders.
"They give this discount to military personnel and health care professionals," she says in the clip.
According to Lululemon's website, a 15% discount is available for active, reservist, veteran and retired military personnel, as well as first responders including firefighters, law enforcement, search and rescue, EMTs, medical doctors, and licensed nurses.
Sephora
In another video, Maz role plays the experience of a shopper trying to return a used item to Sephora.
As she notes in the video, Sephora's return policy allows for the return of gently used products, meaning you can try out your purchase and get your money back if you don't end up liking it.
The product must be returned within 30 days from the purchase date for a full refund, or within 60 days after purchase for store credit, according to Sephora's return policy.
Nike
In one video, Maz shares that you can get a promotion at Nike on your birthday by signing up for their newsletter.
While the details of the promotion in Canada haven't been disclosed by the brand, the discount is reported to be 10%, just like their current U.S. offering.
Apple
Hidden Apple discount 🍎 If you're a government employee (law enforcement, first responder, state, local or federal government employee), a student or a teacher, you are entitled to a discount at Apple according to their Apple store for government page, located on their website. Apple products and third-party solutions are discounted for use by Federal Government employees and their immediate families. This application is solely meant for private use; it should not be used to make purchases with agency money. If you're a student, simply head over to their student discount page on their website and have a look at their discounted prices. Other ways to get discount at Apple: - Apple trade in - Tax exemption (charity, place of worship and other tax-exempt institution - Military and veterans - Business owner - Refurbished - Using the Apple credit card #greenscreen
Maz also shared a tip for getting a discount on Apple products.
According to the video, public servants can get a discount on Apple products. In Canada, this can be done by going through Service Plus, where members of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada can get up to 10% off Apple products.
Other groups in Canada can also get in on the savings, too.
According to Apple's website, university students, their parents, faculty, staff and homeschool teachers can get special "education pricing" on tons of Apple products as well.
Canada Goose
In another video, the TikToker shares a tip that could get you a brand-new Canada Goose jacket for no cost.
"According to your warranty policy, I'm actually entitled for a free new jacket," she says in the video.
Canada Goose's warranty policy states that products purchased from an authorized retailer are fully warranted against defects for the lifetime of the product.
This means that if you purchase a Canada Goose jacket and it has a defect (such as a faulty zipper, for example) you can take it back to the retailer for either repair or a completely new coat.
"If a product fails due to a manufacturing defect, we will repair the product free of charge, or replace it at our discretion," the policy reads.
American Eagle
Maz also detailed American Eagle's generous return policy that allows you to save money by bringing back purchases you just didn't end up wanting — even if quite some time has passed since purchasing.
"According to your website, there's no time limit for returns," she says in the clip.
According to American Eagle, "there is no time limit to provide a full refund, charge back to a credit card, make an exchange or issue an AE Gift Card."
The brand also states that returns or exchanges will still be processed even if the tag is missing from the item, with some exceptions like swimwear bottoms.
Nordstrom
In another clip, Maz shares details of Nordstrom's return policy that you might not have known about.
According to the video, Nordstrom allows for returns with no time limit, even if the customer doesn't have their original proof of purchase.
The retailer's return policy confirms that there isn't a time limit for returns or exchanges.
If you don't have a receipt, Nordstrom says your personal identification will be required to process the return, which will be provided at the current price of the item on a Nordstrom Gift Card.
In addition to the generous return policy, the brand also offers price matching against competitors and on products at the store that were recently marked down.
Happy saving, Canada!