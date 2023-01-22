Canadians Are Debating The Merits Of Dollarama vs. Dollar Tree & There's A Clear Winner
But both have pros and cons.
With the prices of groceries and just about everything else reaching extraordinary highs recently, many shoppers are turning to cost-friendly alternative retailers such as Dollarama and Dollar Tree.
While both dollar stores can be found throughout the country, it seems the people of Reddit have some clear preferences when it comes to choosing which of the stores to shop at.
Over on r/Edmonton, one user asked "Dollar Tree or Dollarama?" while on r/ontario, another asked the exact same question.
"I personally prefer Dollar Tree," said the OP on the Ontario thread. "Lots of stuff at Dollarama is shrunk in size or overpriced. Lots of things Dollarama has at $4 dollars aren't worth it. I find Dollar Tree gives you better value. They get a lot of full-sized (similar size to grocery and dept stores) items in, although they're mostly no-name items."
That being said, they did admit that Dollarama's are "always much more clean and organized."
"I prefer Dollar Tree... selection is a bit smaller but is usually cheaper," said another. "Dollarama has more but some stuff is like $4+. Quality is about the same."
"I used to like Dollarama before they started adding the more expensive stuff, when they did that a lot of the $1 dollar stuff started costing $1.50/$2 like the batteries," explained another Redditor.
They said at those prices, they'd rather shell out a little bit more at Amazon to "get a better quality item and have it delivered to my door."
In terms of what they buy at Dollarama, the user listed party supplies, Voortman cookies, Italpasta diced tomatoes, spices, paints, canvases and alkaline batteries.
"Rama has a bigger selection and some better quality stuff than Tree but Tree is my preferred store, Rama got greedy so I've taken my money elsewhere," they said in conclusion.
While Dollar Tree is the clear winner of the debate, in another thread, Redditors discussed what products you're better off buying at the dollar store rather than Walmart.
From pregnancy tests to craft supplies to greeting cards, there was a general consensus that those items are better off being bought at Dollarama or Dollar Tree.
What's not worth it?
"Avoid the toilet brushes," advised one person. "They fall apart mid scrub and then you're fishing components out of the bowl which is never fun."
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.