A Newcomer To Canada Shared His Dollarama Trip For Thanksgiving & It's So Pure (VIDEO)
"The saleswoman told me that it’s a harvest holiday."
Canadian Thanksgiving recently passed, and a Ukrainian refugee in the country got to experience his first-ever celebration of the fall holiday.
Andrian Makhnachov (@makhnachov), who currently lives in Saskatchewan, recently made a video on finding out about the holiday and the sweet way he was going to celebrate it.
"My first ever Canadian Thanksgiving," the TikTok voiceover said as he stood outside of a Dollarama. "When I read the comments, I immediately ran to buy decor at Dollarama."
He then showed all of the seasonal goodies he found displayed in the store.
"When I first entered, I immediately saw many beautiful things," Andrian said. "Honestly, I don't know how Canadians celebrate it and what they cook on this day."
"The saleswoman told me that it’s a harvest holiday," he continued. "To be honest, I’m a bit of a shopaholic and for my wallet it’s dangerous. I bought cute postcards for the neighbours."
@makhnachov
Replying to @MomosPinkLambo What should I know? where are u from? #canada_life🇨🇦 #ukraine🇺🇦 #vancouver #regina #toronto #saskatchewan #ukraine #newcanada #halloween #thanksgiving #thanksgivingvibes
He then revealed his plan for the day.
"I thought for a long time how I should celebrate this day and an interesting idea came to me. I decided to arrange dinner with Ukrainian traditional dishes," he shared. "Maybe I should invite the neighbours?"
That sounds like a wonderful way to celebrate your first Thanksgiving, Andrian!
While he seemed excited about the holiday, he doesn't look quite as keen on his first-ever Canadian winter.
In a recent video, he explained that while he does have some winter clothes from living in Ukraine, he's not sure it's adequate.
"Strange, but I'm still cold, the wind is blowing my bones," Andrian shared as he stood outside in all of his gear.
Dress well, and you'll be just fine!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.