A Newcomer To Canada Is Asked For Tips To Survive Winter & He Already Looks So Cold (VIDEO)
"The wind is blowing my bones."
It's no secret that winters in Canada can be brutally cold, but imagine what it would be like for a newcomer who's never experienced the ice, snow, and subzero temperatures that we call our reality for about two or three months of the year.
Over on TikTok, Andrian Makhnachov (@makhnachov), who is a Ukrainian currently living in Saskatchewan, made a video asking for help on how he should get ready for the impending winter.
"Preparing for my first winter in Canada," the text on the video said as Andrian burrowed into a blanket.
"Let's start with winter clothes. I have some warm clothes from Ukraine but I don't know if they will keep me warm in the Canadian winter," he explained before asking people to write recommendations in the comments.
"Everyone always tells me about winter in Canada, I'm already scared," Andrian shared while starting to pile on warm layers.
"Yesterday was very hot but today I am freezing from the cold," he explained, which is a reality that many Canadians can likely to relate to at this time of year. "Tell about the secrets of how to survive the first winter."
He then showed off a warm-looking jacket that he said he bought before the war and shared that he once slept on it at the railway station in Kyiv overnight.
After bundling up in all of his gear, he went outside to see how he'd fare in the September weather.
"Strange, but I'm still cold, the wind is blowing my bones," Andrian shared with a concerned-looking expression.
While he might be worried about the winter, he's made a few TikToks about various Canadian foods which he gave ratings out of 10 to.
For Kraft Dinner cups, he scored the microwavable dish a 7, ketchup chips an 8 and Nanaimo bars also an 8.
So even if it's too cold to go outside, at least you can stock up on some foods you like to tide you over til spring, Andrian!
