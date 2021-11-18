Trending Tags

This TikTok Hack Proves You've Probably Been Pumping Gas Wrong In Winter Your Whole Life

You'll definitely want to try this next time you fill up. 🥶👇

This TikTok Hack Proves You've Probably Been Pumping Gas Wrong In Winter Your Whole Life
@jamieleebra | TikTok

If you hate having cold fingers while you pump gas, this TikTok hack might be a game changer for you.

TikTok user @jamieleebra shared this simple thing you can do that will allow you to put your hands back in your pockets while you pump, and it's low-key genius.

@jamieleebra

pumping gas in the winter is the worst #canada_life🇨🇦 #canadiancheck #canadian #carsoftiktok #cartiktok #carhack #driving #fyp #coldweather

"Apparently a lot of Canadians don't know this," reads the text on the video.

She then pushes down a latch near the top of the pump, which holds it in place without her needing to continuously squeeze the handle. This allows her to be hands-free, all while filling up!

"Stay warm pumping gas in the winter," she ended the video by saying. The caption of her post reads, "Pumping gas in the winter is the worst," and if you've ever had frozen fingers while filling your tank, you'd probably agree.

TikTok is full of life-changing hacks, like this simple way to make Cineplex-style popcorn at home. A former Cineplex employee dished on how easy it is to do it yourself — and it only takes three ingredients. Butter salt is apparently the secret that makes it "taste amazing" but you need to be careful to not add too much.

If you're looking for something a little more substantial to eat, this viral TikTok on how to up your Kraft Dinner might be the fit for you. There's absolutely nothing wrong with eating it the traditional way, but if you're looking for some easy decadence, loading up the Canadian staple with heavy cream and cheese is an easy way to get a little fancy.

