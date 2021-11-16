This TikTok Video Just Summed Up Winter In Canada & You've Just Got To Laugh (VIDEO)
The struggle is so real.
A winter storm has been causing all kinds of havoc across the Prairies recently, and this seriously Canadian TikTok has captured what might be the most perfect snippet of what life is like for Canucks during the cold months.
"You know it's bad when..." said the video from PaPamPaM (@maaanduuuu on TikTok) on Monday, November 15.
@maaanduuuu
Guy filming is having the best time #winnipeg #canada🇨🇦 #winterseason2021
The video then shows a group of people rocking a bus back and forth in what appears to be an attempt to dislodge it from a snowbank.
"Guy filming is having the best time," reads the caption of the post.
Cars getting stuck in the snow is lowkey a part of life for people who live in snowy environments, and it's definitely funnier to be a spectator than the one with your vehicle trapped in the icy claws of winter.
Unfortunately, it looks like there's going to be more rough weather in store for the Prairies.
According to The Weather Network, a "powerful winter storm" will be intensifying throughout Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan on Tuesday, November 16.
"Travel is not recommended across the central Prairies through Wednesday, as heavy snow and powerful winds make a mess of the road conditions for much of the region," TWN noted.
In total, there could be over 30 centimetres of snowfall and wind gusts may reach more than 100 km/h.
And as if all of that isn't enough, there will be short periods of freezing rain for some spots — but conditions should clear up before the end of the week.
Stay safe and off the roads, everyone!