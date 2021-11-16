Trending Tags

An Alberta Storm Is Causing Chaos On Edmonton's Roads With 88 Collisions Reported

Stay off the roads, folks!

Fotogeek | Dreamstime

Police in the Edmonton area are warning drivers to take caution as a winter storm dumps up to 25 centimetres of snow on the city.

Edmonton Police Service told CTV that 88 collisions were reported to them on Monday, three of which involved injuries. There were also 14 hit-and-runs and 71 crashes that damaged property.

According to CTV, Leduc RCMP also listed some advice for drivers, including making sure vehicles are cleared of snow, turning your lights on, reducing speed and packing a winter survival kit before travelling.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for several central regions of Alberta on Tuesday.

Alongside snow totals of up to 25 centimetres, Environment Canada warns of wind gusts up to 70 km/h, poor visibility and blowing snow.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

