Alberta's Weather Is About To Get Seriously Snowy & Some Spots Are In For A Doozy
Good news for winter lovers, though! ☃️
Some wild winter weather will be arriving in the Prairies this week and the snow in Alberta could break records.
"A developing winter storm will bring the season's first significant snowfall to parts of the central Prairies over the next couple of days," The Weather Network said on Monday, November 15.*
A developing winter storm is on track to drop 10-20+ cm of snow from central Alberta through northern Ontario, and could deliver Edmonton\u2019s largest snowfall in several years. #ABStorm #SKStorm #MBStorm #YEG— The Weather Network (@The Weather Network) 1636993800
The snowy conditions will be thanks to the low-pressure system that's currently wreaking havoc in B.C.
As it makes its way east, it'll set the stage for widespread snowfall to accumulate and coat much of the central Prairies as the week continues.
Around 10 to 20 centimetres of the white stuff is expected to hit central Alberta on Monday, November 15, which could result in Edmonton seeing its largest snowfall in the past few years.
"The snow will then push into Saskatchewan late Tuesday afternoon before reaching Manitoba and northern Ontario in the evening and overnight hours," said TWN.
But it'll get better fairly quickly, with conditions improving in Alberta by Wednesday morning, and clearing up in Saskatchewan and Manitoba by Thursday.
After that, you can expect below-average temps for the latter half of the week, so bundle up!
*This article has been updated.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.