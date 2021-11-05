Winter Weather Will Bury Canada Way Before December Thanks To A 'Temperature Fever'
This fever will make a whole lot of people feel colder!
You might want to get ready because cold and snowy winter weather is set to descend on parts of Canada way before December arrives due to a "temperature fever."
According to The Weather Network, stubbornly warm temperatures in Nunavut, which is where the atmosphere makes some of the coldest air in the Northern Hemisphere, will have far-reaching impacts across Canada.
The warmth up north has slowed ice formation in the arctic and Hudson Bay, with water temperatures above normal for this time of year. That is setting up a choppy back and forth battle between air masses over the next few weeks.
The Weather Network is forecasting that by mid-November, that battle will settle into a sustained weather pattern that brings cold and snow to Central and Eastern Canada!
So winter weather is expected to set in long before December arrives and the season changes.
If you've been waiting for there to be snow on the ground before you put winter tires on your car, it turns out that people in quite a few places in Canada should already have the seasonal tires on.