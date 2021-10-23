This Is When You Should Have Winter Tires On Your Car Or Else You're Doing It Wrong
It's almost the most wonderful time of the year, right?
It's not officially winter yet but you might want to start thinking about winter tires for your car if you haven't already.
According to The Weather Network, the tires work best when the temperature is below 7 degrees, so a good measure of when you should have them on is when the average daily high trends below that temperature.
This temperature dip is expected to happen on November 9 in Kelowna, December 11 in Vancouver and December 17 in Victoria. However, winter tires are already required for most routes in B.C. so people in the province should have them on by now.
The average daily high drops below 7 degrees as of October 28 in Edmonton, November 5 in Calgary, October 28 in Regina and October 30 in Winnipeg.
It will drop on November 9 in Ottawa, November 15 in Toronto and November 10 in Montreal. The average high will drop in Moncton on November 10, in Charlottetown on November 10, in Halifax on November 12 and in St. John's on November 7.
There have been lots of winter forecasts for Canada and it turns out that the country should be in for a frigid temperature battle, abundant snowfall and another polar vortex. It's about to get hectic out there!