Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
EN - News
canada weather

This Is When You Should Have Winter Tires On Your Car Or Else You're Doing It Wrong

It's almost the most wonderful time of the year, right?

This Is When You Should Have Winter Tires On Your Car Or Else You're Doing It Wrong
Taras Zaluzhnyi | Unsplash, Joy Real | Unsplash

It's not officially winter yet but you might want to start thinking about winter tires for your car if you haven't already.

According to The Weather Network, the tires work best when the temperature is below 7 degrees, so a good measure of when you should have them on is when the average daily high trends below that temperature.

This temperature dip is expected to happen on November 9 in Kelowna, December 11 in Vancouver and December 17 in Victoria. However, winter tires are already required for most routes in B.C. so people in the province should have them on by now.

The average daily high drops below 7 degrees as of October 28 in Edmonton, November 5 in Calgary, October 28 in Regina and October 30 in Winnipeg.

It will drop on November 9 in Ottawa, November 15 in Toronto and November 10 in Montreal. The average high will drop in Moncton on November 10, in Charlottetown on November 10, in Halifax on November 12 and in St. John's on November 7.

There have been lots of winter forecasts for Canada and it turns out that the country should be in for a frigid temperature battle, abundant snowfall and another polar vortex. It's about to get hectic out there!

From Your Site Articles

A Powerful 'Bomb Cyclone' Will Hit BC & Hurricane-Force Winds Are Predicted For Some Areas

Keep an eye on this developing weather situation.

Tyler Hamilton | Twitter, burnstuff2003 | Dreamstime

Hurricane-force winds look set to rattle parts of B.C. this week and it all stems from a storm you've probably not heard of yet.

The remnants of Typhoon Namtheun, which is now a tropical storm tracking across the Pacific Ocean, are set to cause a super-charged event that could impact western Canada, according to The Weather Network.

Keep Reading Show less

This Canada Winter Forecast Says The Country Is About To Fight A Frigid Temperature Battle

Some provinces will have it frostier than others. 🥶

Etienne Delorieux | Unsplash, Narciso Arellano | Unsplash

If you don't like the cold, this will probably be tough to read! A new Canada winter forecast has predicted that this season will be a battle between frigid and mild temperatures with most of the country experiencing frosty weather.

The Weather Network has released a sneak peek of its winter forecast and it's expected that a major pattern reversal will happen near the end of November and then dominate in December, bringing above-seasonal temperatures to the west and cold to the east.

Keep Reading Show less

This New Canada Winter Forecast Is Calling For 'Abundant Snowfall' & Another Polar Vortex

It's about to get cold and snowy!

Etienne Delorieux | Unsplash, Alec Favale | Unsplash

Brace yourselves! There's a new Canada winter forecast and it looks like most of the country is in for a pretty frigid, snowy season.

According to AccuWeather's new forecast for the season, frosty conditions are expected to make a big return from B.C. all the way to Quebec because of weather phenomenon La Niña but Atlantic Canada could be spared from the worst of it.

Keep Reading Show less

More Snow Is Headed For The Prairies This Week & There Could Be Enough To Build A Snowman

It's going to be messy.

Zina Seletskaya | Dreamstime, Iryna Zhuravel | Dreamstime

The Prairies ended the holiday weekend with snow and rain in some areas, and it looks like they should brace for even more of it this week.

According to The Weather Network (TWN), "a developing Colorado low threatens more early season snowfall, though accumulations will be very temperature dependent."

Keep Reading Show less