This New Canada Winter Forecast Is Calling For 'Abundant Snowfall' & Another Polar Vortex
It's about to get cold and snowy!
Brace yourselves! There's a new Canada winter forecast and it looks like most of the country is in for a pretty frigid, snowy season.
According to AccuWeather's new forecast for the season, frosty conditions are expected to make a big return from B.C. all the way to Quebec because of weather phenomenon La Niña but Atlantic Canada could be spared from the worst of it.
Temperatures in the west are expected to fall lower than they normally do in the winter and "abundant snowfall" is expected to come down from B.C.'s Coast Mountains to the Rockies in Alberta.
The polar vortex could be dislodged from its normal spot above the North Pole and plunge into central Canada again throughout the season. It's forecast that there could be at least three extreme blasts of frigid air into the southern Prairies this winter with temperatures possibly dipping lower than -30 C.
While above-average temperatures are likely for eastern parts of the country including Ontario, that doesn't mean there won't be snow.
La Niña is also expected to bring increased snowfall to Ontario and Quebec. Cold in the Prairies should cause a storm track that dips into the U.S. and then curves back up into Canada with a majority of snowstorms moving into those two provinces.
In Atlantic Canada, a milder winter is forecast along with snowfall amounts that are about average. However, there could be a pattern change in February that brings an increased snowy spell for New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and P.E.I.