This Winter In Canada Might Be Even Colder Than Expected Because Of A Weather Phenomenon
There's a chance the season will be more frigid!
It's never too early to start preparing for winter in Canada and the season could be colder than expected because of a weather phenomenon called La Niña.
The World Meteorological Organization has forecasted that there's a 40% chance La Niña might emerge between September and November and then re-emerge from November to January. This phenomenon is the large-scale cooling of the sea surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean, which can affect weather around the world.
According to The Weather Network, an active La Niña could mean a colder winter in Western Canada that might extend to Ontario along with wetter conditions on the West Coast and near the Great Lakes.
It could also help form tropical storms in the Atlantic Ocean, with the potential for more major hurricanes with a strength of category three or greater.
Forecasts for the season in Canada have called for a "frosty flip flop" winter, with an early start to the season in some provinces and first blasts of snow that could come sooner than you'd probably expect.