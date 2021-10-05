Trending Tags

Winter In Canada Is Coming Quick & Some Provinces Are Going To Have It Snowier Than Others

Quite a bit of snow is expected in the next two months before the season officially starts.

Shawn Dearn | Unsplash, Narciso Arellano | Unsplash

Brace yourselves: it seems that winter in Canada is right on the horizon and some provinces will be in for way more snow than others.

The Old Farmer's Almanac long-range weather forecasts show what's in store for the next two months based on past data from Environment Canada and the predictions for October and November are out now with snow and cold expected.

For southern B.C., October will flip between mild and cool temperatures with rainy periods but come November, inland areas can expect to start seeing snow with more consistent chilly weather.

The southern parts of the Prairies could see snow as soon as October 16, with bursts of cold throughout this month and the next with snow showers expected quite often.

In southern Ontario, it's forecast that snow will move into the region by the end of October in the form of flurries and snow showers. Then in November, snow and cold temperatures are expected almost every week!

For southern Quebec, there will be a couple of wintery bursts in October before more consistent periods of snow and cold barge into the province in November.

Out in Atlantic Canada, most of October will have fall weather with mild and rainy conditions but the snow makes an appearance at the end of the month, popping up again a few times in November as colder temperatures start to be felt.

The winter season in Canada doesn't officially start until December 21 but that doesn't seem to be stopping icy weather from descending on the country. It's possible that this season could be even colder than expected and considered a "frosty flip-flop."

