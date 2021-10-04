Toronto's Winter Forecast Is Here & The First Snowfall Is Expected To Happen This Month
It's almost time to pull out your shovels. The Old Farmer's Almanac has revealed Toronto's winter forecast and the snow is almost here.
According to the latest outlook, those in the 6ix can expect some snowfall by the end of the month.
Currently, the city is expected to get hit with some white stuff by the week of October 24 to 31, where "rain and snow showers" are expected.
By the first week of November, more accumulation is expected and will continue until the end of the month, with the last week of November calling for "snow, then flurries."
On top of that, the forecast is calling for "very cold" temperatures, with October being around 3 C below average, and November being around 4 C below average.
The Weather Network is predicting that Ontario could see some of the worst winter weather in 25 years.
