Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Going To Be A Cold & Soggy Mess This Week

You're going to need an umbrella.

Nicole Couture-lord | Dreamstime

Ontario's weather forecast is predicting a nasty start to fall weather this week with seasonal temperatures being drowned out by heavy downpours.

According to The Weather Network, Ontarians won't be catching any of those late-summer vibes that the weekend gave us. Monday is expected to reach daytime temperatures of only 17 C in the GTA and a series of scattered showers will keep things soggy.

The heaviest rainfall won't land until Tuesday when regions, particularly those near Lake Erie, could get up to 15 to 30 milimetres of rain alongside several non-severe thunderstorms.

Thankfully, the nasty weather conditions won't linger into the Thanksgiving weekend as a warming trend brings temperatures back into the low 20s.

In fact, the majority of October will be dominated by above seasonal temperatures, making it the ideal time to enjoy the fall foliage.

