Ontario's Weather This Thanksgiving Weekend Will Be Hotter Than Mexico In Some Spots
It could be the hottest Thanksgiving in Toronto since 2011.
Ontario's weather will give Mexico and California a run for their money over Thanksgiving weekend thanks to an incoming warm front.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), northern parts of the province, including the shores of Hudson Bay, are expected to be warmer than the beaches of Mexico due to an approaching warm front bringing temperatures over 10 degrees above normal across Ontario.
For example, the city of Moosonee in Ontario is expected to feel like 23 degrees this weekend, while Tijuana in Mexico will only hit 20.
As if that wasn't exciting enough, southern areas such as Toronto could also experience the warmest Thanksgiving in a decade depending on wind direction and sunshine.
Daytime highs could make this the warmest Thanksgiving since Toronto hit 25.5 degrees on October 10, 2011, says TWN.
However, the unseasonable warmth will also bring about a round of showers and thunderstorms through the weekend, so make sure to grab an umbrella if you're heading out.