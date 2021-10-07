Ontario's Thanksgiving Weather Is Going To Be So Hot It Could Break A 75-Year-Old Record
You might want to make that pumpkin spice latte iced.
Ontario's Thanksgiving weekend is going to be so toasty warm this year that it could break a decade-spanning record, but it won't be all sunshine and rainbows.
According to The Weather Network, regions including Toronto, Ottawa and Windsor are set to overtake a 75-year-old record this weekend due to a long trend of 20 C weather, which hasn't been seen since 1947.
Toronto has only come close to breaking the record a few times over the decades with the latest being in 2017 when a stretch of warmth over 20 C lasted 9 days.
However, parts of the province could get up to 14 consecutive days over 20 C this year, which would rival the current record of 11 days in Toronto and 12 in Windsor.
Sadly, despite its warmth this year, Thanksgiving weekend will also bring about an active storm track which could cause unsettled weather and periods of rain throughout the holiday.
So, you'll want to keep an eye on the forecast before you start filling up your days with fall activities.