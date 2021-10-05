Ontario Will Reveal Rules On How To Celebrate Thanksgiving & Halloween This Week
The recommendations will be announced this Thursday.
The holiday season is fast approaching and Ontarians are looking to the provincial government for guidance around COVID-19 recommendations.
Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, addressed the upcoming holidays in a press conference on Tuesday, saying that Thanksgiving and Halloween recommendations will be released online soon and announced on Thursday.
Moore described the recommendation in a "nutshell," saying, "if you're having family over and you're completely vaccinated, if you feel comfortable removing your masks, that would be absolutely appropriate in a fully vaccinated group."
However, he did raise that the Ontario gathering maximums are still in place with 100 people able to gather outside and 25 people able to gather indoors.
"If it's a mixed group of vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals outdoors you may consider keeping masks on, and certainly, if you go indoors I would suggest you keep your masks on in a combination of groups vaccinated and unvaccinated. Particularly if you're vulnerable to this virus, so if you're older, have any chronic medical condition, and your mixing with unvaccinated individuals, I would suggest keeping your masks on," he said.
Moore also suggested screening for COVID-19 symptoms if you are going into a social environment and if you do have any symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested and confirm your results before attending any social events.