These Are Canada's Most Popular Thanksgiving Dishes & All But One Province Love Gravy
Who knew people actually like cranberry sauce?
Thanksgiving is almost upon us and while most people across the country will be reaching for the gravy with their turkey dinner, one Atlantic province will be adding cranberry sauce to their plate instead.
According to a release from Chef's Pencil, Newfoundland is the only province in the country that prefers cranberry sauce over gravy with their Thanksgiving meal.
The food magazine analyzed the popularity of traditional holiday dishes based on the number of Google searches that were done last year around the big day.
When it comes to sides, mashed potatoes were the favourite in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Nunavut.
Brussel sprouts were among the top searches for B.C., Alberta, and Yukon, while butternut squash, either roasted or in a soup, are preferred in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and Northwest Territories.
And of course, because they like to be different culinarily, Newfoundland is the only province that likes scalloped potatoes the best.
As for desserts, pumpkin pie is favoured by B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Ontario. Newfoundland and Quebec prefer apple pie (or tarte aux pomme) while New Brunswick and P.E.I. love apple crisp.