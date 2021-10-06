Trending Tags

Canada's Thanksgiving Forecast Is Out & We're Getting Everything From Scorching Heat To Snow

Heat in the east, snow in the west!

Canada's Thanksgiving Forecast Is Out & We're Getting Everything From Scorching Heat To Snow
Lance McMillan | Narcity, Marek Rybar | Dreamstime

As we approach Thanksgiving in Canada, the long weekend forecast is out now and it shows that there's a huge weather divide in the country.

According to The Weather Network, the holiday weekend will have pretty much everything from mild temperatures, chilly conditions, sunshine, rain to even snow — just not in the places you might expect.

British Columbians should prepare for the coolest Thanksgiving in over a decade since temperatures at the airport sank to 12 C in 2008. Alberta's not excluded either as an approaching frontal system means there's snow in the air to be followed by chilly winds. Calgarians, beware: your formal family dinners might include a snowsuit or two!

The Prairies, on the other hand, could see above seasonal temperatures with the threat of stormy weather. It's not often that thunderstorms roll in at this time of the year, according to The Weather Network, but at least it should distract from boring dinner talk.

Things keep getting hotter the further east you go, and temperatures are expected to reach the 20s across Northern Ontario — in fact, Hudson Bay will be hotter than Mexico this weekend! The warmth extends into Quebec too so winter could feel like a very distant threat indeed.

Atlantic Canada is also getting a bit of heat — 19 C in Moncton and 18 C in Halifax — but it's a bit cloudier and St. John's is in for rain and clouds. Might as well enjoy it, though, since winter is just around the corner and things are gonna get snowy!

Winter In Canada Is Coming Quick & Some Provinces Are Going To Have It Snowier Than Others

Quite a bit of snow is expected in the next two months before the season officially starts.

Shawn Dearn | Unsplash, Narciso Arellano | Unsplash

Brace yourselves: it seems that winter in Canada is right on the horizon and some provinces will be in for way more snow than others.

The Old Farmer's Almanac long-range weather forecasts show what's in store for the next two months based on past data from Environment Canada and the predictions for October and November are out now with snow and cold expected.

The Prairies Are In For A 'Clash Of The Seasons' & These Areas Could Be Hit The Hardest

Snow for some, above seasonal temps for others.

Ryunosuke Kikuno | Unsplash, Zhukovsky | Dreamstime

The weather this week in Canada's Prairie provinces is going to be a wild mix, depending on where you live.

According to The Weather Network (TWN), the area will see a "clash of the seasons" the first week of October.

Newfoundland Will Escape Hurricane Sam's Full Wrath But Could Still See Some Wild Weather

Get ready for some serious wind and rain.

NOAASatellites | Twitter

While parts of Atlantic Canada are set to escape the full wrath of Hurricane Sam, some areas in Newfoundland could still see unsettled weather.

According to The Weather Network (TWN), parts of the province are likely in for some blustery winds, showers, and hazardous swells over the next few days.

Canada’s Weather Is So Varied Right Now & There's A 30 C Difference Across The Country

Are you wearing shorts or a sweater? ❄️☀️

Mady Macdonald | Dreamstime, Bram Blenk | Dreamstime

Fall is in full swing, apparently! Canada's weather is so varied from province to province right now that there's actually a 30 C difference between the hottest and coldest spots.

On Sunday, October 3, Environment Canada reported that while conditions were pretty toasty in Ontario, residents of the Northwest Territories would be waking up to a very frosty morning.

