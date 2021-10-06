Trending Tags

Vancouver Is Heading For Its Coldest Thanksgiving Since 2008 & Snow Is On The Table

BC is going to get its first winter storm of the season. 🏔️

The B.C. weather predictions are once again making us envious of the rest of Canada as parts of the province face its coldest Thanksgiving in more than a decade.

The Weather Network said that "high-elevation snows are a Thanksgiving appetizer with an approaching frontal system due in on Saturday -- then gusty, chilly winds dominate after the front blows by."

Many locations across western Canada will be facing a chilly holiday weekend, with The Weather Network noting that for "Calgary, nothing is off the table."

Forecasters say that in Vancouver, it could possibly be the coldest Thanksgiving since 2008.

To add a little salt to the wound, The Weather Network also said that temperatures are reaching highs into the 20s in eastern Canada with parts of northern Ontario being hotter than California and the Baja Peninsula in Mexico.

The moral of the story in B.C. though — don't forget to bring your touqe to Thanksgiving dinner.

