Canada's October Weather Forecast Just Dropped & Look Away Now If You Live In BC
B.C. is the only part of Canada where temperatures will be below seasonal. 🥶
The Weather Network has called for unseasonably warm October temperatures throughout Canada, that is except in B.C.
After detailing that weather across the provinces is expected to be generally warmer than normal, The Weather Network noted that the area of B.C. and Yukon "is the one part of Canada where we do not expect above normal temperatures during October."
Unfortunately, Environment Canada is calling for the same.
Not only do we not get warmer temperatures, but The Weather Network also warns that "colder than normal temperatures will dominate the month."
They added: "We also expect that we will continue to have an active Pacific jet stream into the region, bringing above normal precipitation."
So get ready to start layering a few sweaters under your raincoat, while the rest of the country is sporting shorts.