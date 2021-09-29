BC's Weather Is About To Get Rough As A 'Powerful Autumn Storm' Is Heading This Way
Prepare for power outages, B.C.! 🌪️ 🌧️
It's time to break out the raincoat once again because a "powerful autumn storm" is coming through B.C. and the conditions won't be pretty.
A forecast from The Weather Network (TWN) is calling for heavy rainfall and super powerful winds for Wednesday into Thursday, warning that there are "gusts around 100 km/h expected."
People are already seeing the ominous clouds rolling in, but the worst is apparently yet to come.
Heavy storm clouds earlier today in Coquitlam #bcstorm @weathernetwork https://t.co/rBOxQ4plNx— Mizz Mango (@Mizz Mango) 1632881634.0
"Most of Metro Vancouver will be on the cusp of 50-75 mm, but southern areas could be in the 30-50 mm range. Western Vancouver Island could rack up totals over 100 mm by the time it moves out," says TWN. So when they say heavy rainfall, they mean heavy.
Be prepared for possible power outages, and the heaviest rain overnight.