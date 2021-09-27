Trending Tags

Ontario's Winter Weather Could Be Some Of The Worst In 25 Years & So Much Snow Is Expected

An "abundance" of snow is expected so grab your shovels.

Ontario's Winter Weather Could Be Some Of The Worst In 25 Years & So Much Snow Is Expected
Anna Kraynova | Dreamstime

It's almost time to get your shovels ready. Ontario's winter weather forecast is predicting some of the messiest conditions you've seen in over two decades, and yes, that includes heaps of snow.

According to The Weather Network, parts of the province will see more wintry weather leading up to this holiday season than the past 25 years with an "abundance of lake-effect snow" landing near the end of the season.

"The weather during the weeks leading up to the holidays will be more conducive to skiing than to golfing, which is in contrast to many Decembers over the past 25 years. While there have been some notable exceptions, we have gotten off rather easy during the majority of the recent Decembers," Dr. Doug Gillham, TWN meteorologist, said.

In fact, Gillham reveals the province will likely see above-normal snowfall for December and that temperatures could fall slightly below normal. However, he also noted that it's difficult to tell this early on exactly how much accumulation to expect.

"While the colder pattern may get started during November, we expect that once the pattern change does occur, it will stick around through the holidays," he added.

The Farmers' Almanac has already predicted that parts of the province could even see their first snowfall as early as October.

