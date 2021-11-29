Toronto's Weather Forecast Says The City Will Be Hit With 5 Days Of Snow This Week
The 6ix could see up to 6 centimetres of snow this weekend.
It's time to bundle up! Toronto's weather forecast is calling for heaps of snow this week and you might want to stay indoors.
According to the Weather Network, the 6ix can expect to get hit by some flurries five days this week. The city is forecasted to get just under 1 centimetre of snow through Monday night, followed by 1 to 3 centimetres on Tuesday.
Wednesday and Thursday will be clear of accumulation, with sunny temperatures reaching as high as 7 C. However, some rain is expected throughout these two days.
By Friday, Toronto will be hit with another 1 centimetre of snow, followed by a total of up to 6 centimetres of snow through Saturday and Sunday.
If you're hoping next week will give you a break from the wintry weather, don't hold your breath. Another five days of snow are also predicted throughout the first full week of December.
