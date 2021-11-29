Trending Tags

Toronto's Weather Forecast Says The City Will Be Hit With 5 Days Of Snow This Week

The 6ix could see up to 6 centimetres of snow this weekend.

Wwphoto | Dreamstime

It's time to bundle up! Toronto's weather forecast is calling for heaps of snow this week and you might want to stay indoors.

According to the Weather Network, the 6ix can expect to get hit by some flurries five days this week. The city is forecasted to get just under 1 centimetre of snow through Monday night, followed by 1 to 3 centimetres on Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday will be clear of accumulation, with sunny temperatures reaching as high as 7 C. However, some rain is expected throughout these two days.

By Friday, Toronto will be hit with another 1 centimetre of snow, followed by a total of up to 6 centimetres of snow through Saturday and Sunday.

If you're hoping next week will give you a break from the wintry weather, don't hold your breath. Another five days of snow are also predicted throughout the first full week of December.

Ontario's 2022 winter forecast will be a "messy mix of snow, ice and rain"

Ontario's 2022 winter forecast just dropped and it looks like the snowy weather is here to stay.

While there will be some warmer periods throughout the season, "typical winter weather" is expected for December.

"An active storm track should bring an abundance of snow to much of the region at times, but many systems will also bring a messy mix of snow, ice and rain, especially across southern areas," TWN says.

The Weather Network also predicts that there will be more precipitation than usual across the province this season.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

