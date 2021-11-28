Trending Tags

Toronto's Weather Forecast Is Dumping The First Major Snowfall Of The Season Today

Even more snow for next week, too!

Toronto's Weather Forecast Is Dumping The First Major Snowfall Of The Season Today
@daniel_milligan | Instagram, Paul Savaria | Dreamstime

Toronto's first major dumping of snow for the season is set to happen on Sunday, November 28 — and the city can expect even more snow next week.

Environment Canada has a special weather statement in effect for Toronto and they're warning of accumulating snow through Sunday.

Many parts of Ontario have seen multiple snow events in the past few weeks, but before this weekend, Toronto had yet to receive its first substantial snowfall of the season.

Environment Canada said that Sunday's weather system will likely impact road conditions.

It adds: "An additional 3 to 6 cm of snow is expected by this evening. It is possible however, that some communities could see locally higher amounts due to easterly winds off of Lake Ontario."

Anyone thinking of driving on Sunday is told to "expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly."

According to The Weather Network, wind gusts of 30-50 km/h could start to blow some of that snow around, causing poor visibility for drivers.

Temperatures will remain near or below seasonal through Sunday and into next week.

In a video, TWN meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal said daytime highs of 4 C are generally expected at the end of November for Toronto but on Sunday, you can expect highs of just zero.

The wind chill overnight into Monday will make things feel more like -11 C before temperatures recover to a below-seasonal 1 C high on Monday.

