Toronto's Weather Forecast Says City Will Be Buried In Around 6 cm Of Snow This Weekend

Get ready for the snowy Insta pics!

Toronto is in for a generous dusting of snow this weekend, with 6 centimetres expected to fall over the course of Saturday and Sunday.

The snowfall will make for the perfect backdrop for any holiday activities or markets you plan on attending near Toronto, and you'll probably see more than one Instagram story of the snow falling in front of the CN Tower.

This Saturday is slated to be "mainly sunny" at zero degrees. However, it will feel more like - 4 and Torontonians can expect about 1 centimetre of snow, according to The Weather Network.

Sunday is forecast to bring around 5 centimetres of snow, making it the perfect day to frolic in the park (if you're into snow and being in the cold).

Temperatures are predicted to be zero degrees on Sunday as well, but it will feel more like - 3; during the night, temperatures will drop to - 4, leaving it quite chilly in the city.

Weather warnings for weekend getaways

If you plan to head out of Toronto for the weekend or travel through Southern Ontario, driving conditions may be impacted by snowfall.

"Snow flurries are likely for southern Ontario on Friday," according to The Weather Network. "Snow squall warnings are in effect, with local accumulations of 5-15 cm expected by Saturday morning."

Environment Canada says that "travel will likely become difficult and motorists are advised to exercise caution" as "heavy snow will combine with strong northwesterly winds resulting in reduced visibilities in heavy snow and blowing snow at times."

