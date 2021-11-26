Toronto's Weather Forecast Says City Will Be Buried In Around 6 cm Of Snow This Weekend

Here's a look at when the earliest sunset of the year will be in all thirteen of Canada's provincial and territorial capitals, as well as Ottawa, so you can prepare for the shorter days ahead!
Ottawa, Ontario
In Canada's capital, the earliest sunsets of the year will be between December 5 and 13, when the sun will go down at 4:19 p.m., according to timeanddate.
Residents will experience pretty short daylight hours during this time, as the sun won't rise until around 7:30 a.m.
St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador
In St. John's, the earliest sunsets of 2021 will be at 4:09 p.m. from December 6 to 15.
With a sunrise as late as 7:42 a.m. by December 15, this means there will be less than 8 hours and 30 minutes of daylight on this day. Eek!
Halifax, Nova Scotia
Over in Halifax, the sun will set as early as 4:33 p.m. between December 7 and 12, 2021.
With sunrise happening at around 7:40 a.m. at this time of year, residents can expect just under 9 hours of daylight on average.
Fredericton, New Brunswick
In the capital of New Brunswick, residents will experience the earliest sunsets at 4:41 p.m. this year, from December 5 to 15.
The sun will rise pretty late during this period, just before 8 a.m., which means the days will be approximately 8 hours and 40 minutes long.
Charlottetown, PEI
Those who live in Charlottetown can expect the shortest day of the year to be on December 21, when the sun will rise at 7:52 a.m. and set at 4:29 p.m.
Quebec City, Quebec
It's coming, Quebec! Residents of this city should prepare for the short days between December 5 and 15 especially, when the sun will set at 3:56 p.m.
Toronto, Ontario
Torontonians should prepare for dark afternoons and evenings between December 4 and 13, when the sun will set at 4:40 p.m.
Daylight hours during this period will be around 9 hours long thanks to the sunrise at around 7:40 a.m.
Winnipeg, Manitoba
Get ready, Manitoba! In Winnipeg, the sun will set as early as 4:27 p.m. from December 6 to 17.
The daylight hours will be short during this period, lasting just over 8 hours.
Regina, Saskatchewan
In Regina, locals can expect to see the sun disappear from 4:54 p.m. on December 7 through December 16.
While this doesn't sound too bad compared with some other capitals on this list, it's worth noting that the sun will rise late at around 8:50 a.m., which means daylight hours will still be as short as about 8 hours.
Edmonton, Alberta
Days are even shorter in December over in Edmonton, with sunsets as early as 4:13 p.m. on December 12 and 13.
Thanks to the late sunrises, which will occur at around 8:41 a.m. at that time of year, the daylight hours will be limited to around 7 hours and 30 minutes.
Victoria, British Columbia
Between December 6 and 15 in Victoria, the sun will go down at 4:18 p.m., which means the days may feel pretty short and dark indeed.
During this period, the sun will rise at approximately 7:55 a.m. each day, giving residents around 8 hours and 25 minutes of daylight.
Iqaluit, Nunavut
Yikes, Nunavut! Over in Iqaluit, the earliest sunsets of the year will be at 1:41 p.m., which is the earliest of all the Canadian capitals.
With a sunrise as late as 9:22 a.m. on December 21, the shortest day will have just 4 hours and 20 minutes of daylight.
Yellowknife, Northwest Territories
There will be just under 5 hours of daylight on the shortest days of the year in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.
On December 19, the sun will rise at 10:05 a.m. and go on to set at 3:03 p.m.
Whitehorse, Yukon
Those living in Whitehorse are in for some pretty short days this winter as well, with the shortest day of 2021 expected to last just 5 hours and 37 minutes.
This is because the sun will rise as late as 11:09 a.m. on some days, before setting at 4:46 p.m. between December 12 and 20.
