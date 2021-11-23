Trending Tags

Ontario's Weather Is Absolutely Burying Some Spots In Snow RN & Even More Is On The Way

Anybody up for a snowball fight in 30 cm of snow?

Elena Elisseeva | Dreamstime, Helen Filatova | Dreamstime

Ontario is about to be either a winter wonderland or a winter horror show, depending on your feelings toward snow, with some areas expected to get up to 30 centimetres today.

The Weather Network reports that "snow squall warnings remain in effect for parts of southern Ontario," and up to 30 centimetres of snow is possible in some areas.

The shores of Lake Huron, western areas of the GTA and areas south of Georgian Bay like Collingwood and Barrie can all expect snowfall, according to TWN.

Snow squalls fell overnight and into the morning across southern Ontario and are expected to calm down this afternoon. However, some areas could see "lingering squalls" throughout the day.

TWN warns that travel could be "difficult" in some areas and that drivers should "prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating conditions, especially along the shores of Lake Huron and south of Georgian Bay."

Environment Canada placed snow squall warnings in effect for the Grey - Bruce and Huron - Perth areas on Tuesday morning.

"Local snowfall accumulations of 10 to 20 cm are expected by this afternoon with amounts up to 30 cm possible in some areas that experience more persistent snow squalls."

Anyone planning on travelling today should be cautious of low visibility in some areas, with Environment Canada warning that open skies could turn dense with snow in just a few kilometres.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

