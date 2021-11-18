Ontario's Weather Forecast Says A Snow Squall Is Coming & Road Closures Are Possible
Parts of the province could get up to 20 cm.
Bundle up or stay inside, folks. Ontario's weather forecast predicts dangerous travel conditions today due to incoming snow squalls, and judging by reports, it'll be all kinds of unpleasant.
According to The Weather Network, parts of the province will be hit with heavy snowfall of up to 20 centimetres by Thursday evening, starting in the north and moving through central Ontario by Friday morning.
As a result, Environment Canada has issued a series of snow squall watches for regions such as Barrie, Collingwood, Orillia, Midland, Waterloo and Parry Sound.
The agency is cautioning drivers to be prepared to adjust to rapidly changing weather conditions, despite things looking relatively calm during the daytime.
"Local snowfall accumulation of up to 20 cm is expected, with higher amounts possible for areas under the heaviest snow squall bands. In addition to the snowfall, reduced visibility in blowing snow is also anticipated," an excerpt from the warning reads.
"Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Road closures are possible," it adds.
This week, lousy travel weather has been a common theme, with advisories also being issued Wednesday due to a mixture of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain during the morning.
Thankfully, the worst wintry weather will taper off by the weekend, with near-seasonal temperatures ringing in a calm but cloudy Saturday for most of southern Ontario.
However, it's worth noting that Sunday will be noticeably wet, with most regions expected to get at least 5-10 millimetres of rain.
So, if you've got outdoor plans this weekend, be sure to pack an umbrella and stay updated on local weather forecasts unless you want to risk getting soaked.
