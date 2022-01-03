Ontario’s Weather Calls For Arctic Air & Some Spots Will Be Blasted With -40 C Winds
Hold on to your hat today!
The holidays are over, and just because you may be done with the winter weather, that doesn't mean it's done with Ontario.
Southern Ontario will be hit with arctic air and freezing temperatures today, while spots in Northern Ontario will face possible frostbite with extreme cold warnings from Environment Canada.
Wind chills will hit "the minus teens at times" in southern Ontario, and "gusty winds will make it feel even colder," with the lowest wind chills of -16 C in Ottawa, Thunder Bay, Chapleau, and Timmins, according to The Weather Network.
Temperatures in Toronto are expected to hit -5 C today with a windchill of - 10 C, and eastern Ontario can expect wind chills up to -20 C, according to TWN.
Although that may seem warm compared to what northern Ontario will be facing.
Environment Canda has put in extreme cold warnings for Geraldton—Manitouwadge—Hornepayne, Kapuskasing—Hearst, and Timmins to Cochrane this morning at 6:46 a.m.
Residents in the unlucky areas can expect minimum temperatures between - 30 C to -32 C, with wind chills hitting around -40 C this morning.
EC is warning residents to layer up with a wind-resistant outer layer as "frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill."
Pets should also be watched with a careful eye in the cold as EC reminds residents that "if it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside."
So if you're planning an outdoors exertion, whether you're in northern, southern, or eastern Ontario, you may want to bundle up in your warmest layers before braving the day outside.