Ontario's Wind Storm Ripped Out Trees Last Weekend & The Photos Are Something Else

The weather left so many Ontarians without power.

Ontario's Wind Storm Ripped Out Trees Last Weekend & The Photos Are Something Else
HydroOne | Twitter

Many parts of Ontario were almost blown away last weekend due to the heavy gusts of wind that swept across the province.

The Weather Network reported many regions in southern Ontario were blasted with mighty winds in the 70 to 100 km/h range on Saturday. The most powerful wind gusts apparently clocked in at 130 km/h in Point Petre and Port Colborne. Yikes.

The strong wind storm left thousands of Ontarians without power as many trees that snapped or ripped out the ground caused serious power outages in parts of the province.

"More than 490,000 Hydro One customers have experienced power outages caused by one of the worst wind storms in recent years," Hydro One announced in a statement on their website, and added that their crews brought power back to about 410,000 customers since Saturday night.

"Due to the severity of the damage, Hydro One crews from areas not affected by the storm are assisting with restoration efforts and we anticipate some customers could be without power beyond Monday."

Many Ontarians across the province shared pictures and videos of some of the devastating effects of the powerful wind storm from this past weekend.

The heavy winds caused many trees to snap and topple over.

These traffic lights hung on for dear life as the wind bounced them around on their post.

A gas station in Ajax was also nearly decimated from the windstorm.

The gusts also played a role reversal with this Orangeville resident's trampoline and caused it to bounce from its powerful blows.

Even some windows on a downtown Toronto highrise flapped in the wind, which is something that you would only want to see in a movie like The Day After Tomorrow.

Ontario's weather forecast leading into the weekend called for southern Ontario to get slapped with strong winds and heavy rain.

