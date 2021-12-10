Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
ontario weather

Ontario’s Weather Is Getting Hit With Heavy Rain That May Cause Flash Flooding & Outages

Environment Canada warns of washouts and strong winds that could toss loose objects.

Ontario’s Weather Is Getting Hit With Heavy Rain That May Cause Flash Flooding & Outages
Helen Filatova | Dreamstime

Southern Ontario is in for a windy and wet night that will carry into Saturday with possible power outages, flash flooding, and winds tossing "loose objects."

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for areas across Southern Ontario, with a total of 32 statements.

The government department is warning of heavy rain and strong winds "beginning tonight and continuing into Saturday night," so it's safe to say that if your Friday night plans don't include huddling inside your house, they're probably ruined.

In Toronto, Environment Canada warns of rainfall amounts between 25 and 45 millimetres and wind gusts with speeds ranging from 70-90 km/h.

Across Southern Ontario, the amount of rain and speed of wind gusts vary, but the impacts of the weather are predicted to be the same.

Environment Canada says the rain and wind may cause local power outages, flash floods and the possibility of "water pooling on roads," localized flooding in "low-lying" spots. It may also cause tree branches to break, loose objects to be tossed around as well as "possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts."

A "strong cold front" moving across the southern part of the province is responsible for the rain and wind and "southwesterly winds" may show up on Saturday afternoon followed by "northwesterly winds" in the evening.

Northern Ontario also had eight special weather statements issued by Environment Canada, which warn of heavy snowfall of up to 15 centimetres and the risk of freezing rain.

Freezing drizzle & snow to come

Parts of Southern Ontario, including Renfrew, Pembroke, Barry's Bay, Burk's Falls, Bayfield Inlet and Algonquin are also under a freezing drizzle advisory.

Environment Canada says impacted areas may be currently experiencing freezing drizzle or can expect it.

Residents are asked to "take extra care when walking or driving" as roads, highways, and walkways may be icy.

Fortunately, the freezing drizzle won't stay too long and is expected to end this afternoon.

After the rain, winds and freezing drizzle have had their fun, temperatures will "rapidly fall" on Saturday night, creating the perfect environment for a "light snow" to develop.

From Your Site Articles

Ontario's Weather Is Bringing 'Dangerous' & 'Stubborn' Snow Squalls To Some Parts With 15 cm

Driving conditions could seriously suck.

Roger Mcclean | Dreamstime

Parts of Ontario are getting hit with some serious snow squalls, and it is going to be quite a blustery day for some residents.

The Weather Network (TWN) calls for big bouts of snow and low visibility on December 7 caused by "dangerous snow squalls" happening across Southern Ontario, coming off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario’s Weather Forecast Calls For A Windy, Rainy Mess & 'Damage To Buildings May Occur'

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for so many areas. ❄️🌧

Elton Law | Dreamstime, Robseguin | Dreamstime

Southern Ontario is in for a wild day of weather with strong winds, freezing rain, and possible snow squalls across the province.

As of Monday morning, Environment Canada has issued 22 special weather statements for heavy rain and strong winds across southern Ontario.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Weather Is About To Get Hit With A 'Wintry Punch' & Up To 30 cm Of Snow Is Expected

Be prepared for an "icy wallop"! 😬 ❄️

Camillo Clauser | Dreamstime, Pavel Cheiko | Dreamstime

The weather in Ontario is about to get a "wintry punch," so you might want to double-check your travel plans before hitting the road.

According to The Weather Network, a low from Montana is going to bring an "icy wallop" to the province on Sunday, December 5 and into Monday, which will include freezing rain, regular rain, snow and wind.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For Up To 15 cm Of Snow In Some Spots This Weekend

December's first weekend is bringing on the snow!

Jjphotos | Dreamstime

December is here and the holiday season is bringing snow along with it.

The Weather Network predicts a wet and snowy weekend across Ontario, with some areas set to receive up to 15 centimetres of snow.

Keep Reading Show less