Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
ontario weather

Ontario’s Weather Forecast Calls For A Windy, Rainy Mess & 'Damage To Buildings May Occur'

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for so many areas. ❄️🌧

Ontario’s Weather Forecast Calls For A Windy, Rainy Mess & ‘Damage To Buildings May Occur’
Elton Law | Dreamstime, Robseguin | Dreamstime

Southern Ontario is in for a wild day of weather with strong winds, freezing rain, and possible snow squalls across the province.

As of Monday morning, Environment Canada has issued 22 special weather statements for heavy rain and strong winds across southern Ontario.

A special weather statement was issued for Toronto at 4:29 a.m., warning residents of "strong winds with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h."

According to Environment Canda, the wind gusts ripping through the city "can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, [and] break branches off trees."

The windy weather is expected to show up this afternoon due to a passing cold front, and areas between Kingston and Prince Edward County could get winds up to 90 km/h.

Strong winds & freezing rain

Wind warnings are in place for Barrie, Orillia, Midland, Grey-Bruce, Huron, Perth, Kingston, Prince Edward, and the Parry Sound to Muskoka area.

Wind gusts up to 90 km/h are expected to arrive in the afternoon and stay throughout the night and could damage buildings, roofs, and windows.

In some areas, freezing rain will be coming down with warnings in place for Ottawa, Prescott, Russell, Renfrew, Pembroke, Barry's Bay, Smiths Falls, Lanark and Sharbot Lake.

Environment Canda warns "highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery" and that "weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays."

The freezing rain is expected to fall this morning to "midday" and eventually turn into rain however, build-ups of ice may even "cause tree branches to break."

Snow squall watch

Snow squall watches are also in place for multiple areas across southern Ontario, including Barrie, Orillia, Midland, Dufferin, Innisfil, Grey-Bruce, Huron, Perth, Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes, York and Durham.

Environment Canada says the conditions for "lake effect snow squalls off Georgian Bay" are "favourable" for tonight, with a possibility of over 15 centimetres of snow coming down in 12 hours.

The heavy snowfall is expected to start early this evening and continue tomorrow.

Environment Canada warns that the snow could cause reduced visibility for drivers and that "highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."

From Your Site Articles

Ontario's Weather Is About To Get Hit With A 'Wintry Punch' & Up To 30 cm Of Snow Is Expected

Be prepared for an "icy wallop"! 😬 ❄️

Camillo Clauser | Dreamstime, Pavel Cheiko | Dreamstime

The weather in Ontario is about to get a "wintry punch," so you might want to double-check your travel plans before hitting the road.

According to The Weather Network, a low from Montana is going to bring an "icy wallop" to the province on Sunday, December 5 and into Monday, which will include freezing rain, regular rain, snow and wind.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For Up To 15 cm Of Snow In Some Spots This Weekend

December's first weekend is bringing on the snow!

Jjphotos | Dreamstime

December is here and the holiday season is bringing snow along with it.

The Weather Network predicts a wet and snowy weekend across Ontario, with some areas set to receive up to 15 centimetres of snow.

Keep Reading Show less

Parts Of BC Got More Rain In November Than These Cities In Canada Have Had In 2021 So Far

Staggering rainfall totals!

Rachel Modestino | The Weather Network, @ministryoftranbc | Instagram

Parts of B.C. received more rainfall in November than other major Canadian cities got in an entire year.

The province is still recovering from unprecedented levels of rainfall which caused mudslides, claimed the lives of several people and destroyed some of B.C.'s busiest highways.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Weather Is So Windy Today That Several Power Outage Warnings Have Been Issued

Falling tree branches are a possibility.

Tom Samworth | Dreamstime, Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

If you're planning to take a stroll through the rain today, you might want to think twice about opening up an umbrella, or risk blowing away.

Ontario's weather forecast predicts a confusing combo of above-seasonal temperatures, powerful winds, and light rain today, with a potential for things to turn dangerous as the day progresses.

Keep Reading Show less