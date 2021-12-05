Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
ontario weather

Ontario's Weather Is About To Get Hit With A 'Wintry Punch' & Up To 30 cm Of Snow Is Expected

Be prepared for an "icy wallop"! 😬 ❄️

Ontario's Weather Is About To Get Hit With A 'Wintry Punch' & Up To 30 cm Of Snow Is Expected
Camillo Clauser | Dreamstime, Pavel Cheiko | Dreamstime

The weather in Ontario is about to get a "wintry punch," so you might want to double-check your travel plans before hitting the road.

According to The Weather Network, a low from Montana is going to bring an "icy wallop" to the province on Sunday, December 5 and into Monday, which will include freezing rain, regular rain, snow and wind.

Some locations could see up to 30 cm of snow, and to make matters worse, the wind gusts are expected to reach up to 70 km/hour.

The Montana low will hit northwestern Ontario first on Sunday and continue east, with widespread snowfall beginning in the afternoon and evening in the central and northern parts of the province.

As for southern Ontario, there will be a burst of snow on Sunday followed by a risk of freezing rain in the evening, with the Kitchener-Waterloo area possibly seeing "several hours of icy conditions."

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas," Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says in their freezing rain warnings.

Starting early on Monday morning, the snow in eastern Ontario will transition to freezing rain and then regular rain in the afternoon, which will also affect southern Ontario.

"Totals won't be extreme, but 10-25 mm for these regions will make for slick driving conditions, and help melt any snow that touches the ground," says TWN.

If the winter weather has you dreaming of spring, it looks like you're in luck. In March, southern Ontario could see some mild weather with above-seasonal temperatures forecasted.

Unfortunately, that weather may not continue for April and May, but keep your fingers crossed!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For Up To 15 cm Of Snow In Some Spots This Weekend

December's first weekend is bringing on the snow!

Jjphotos | Dreamstime

December is here and the holiday season is bringing snow along with it.

The Weather Network predicts a wet and snowy weekend across Ontario, with some areas set to receive up to 15 centimetres of snow.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Weather Is So Windy Today That Several Power Outage Warnings Have Been Issued

Falling tree branches are a possibility.

Tom Samworth | Dreamstime, Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime

If you're planning to take a stroll through the rain today, you might want to think twice about opening up an umbrella, or risk blowing away.

Ontario's weather forecast predicts a confusing combo of above-seasonal temperatures, powerful winds, and light rain today, with a potential for things to turn dangerous as the day progresses.

Keep Reading Show less

Southern Ontario's December Weather Is Set To Get Super Cold & Snowy Real Quick

Winter is going to be "colder than normal" this December!

Atomazul | Dreamstime, Anna Kraynova | Dreamstime

Southern Ontario's December weather will be straight out of a Hallmark movie this year, so get ready to fall in love in a cookie shop or discover the true meaning of the holidays during a snowstorm.

Temperatures for December are predicted to be 3 degrees below average with plenty of snow, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac's long-range weather forecast for Southern Ontario.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Predicting Double-Digit Highs Tomorrow & It'll Feel Like Spring

Good weather is coming, but it won't last long.

Vadim Rodnev | Dreamstime

Winter is just weeks away, but if Ontario's weather forecast has shown us anything this week, it's that Mother Nature is in no rush to make cold the new normal.

Residents will start seeing a shift from this week's widespread snow on Wednesday with things remaining mostly sunny and seasonal before rain develops in the evening, but it's Thursday's forecast that is the real game-changer.

Keep Reading Show less