Ontario's Weather Is About To Get Hit With A 'Wintry Punch' & Up To 30 cm Of Snow Is Expected
Be prepared for an "icy wallop"! 😬 ❄️
The weather in Ontario is about to get a "wintry punch," so you might want to double-check your travel plans before hitting the road.
According to The Weather Network, a low from Montana is going to bring an "icy wallop" to the province on Sunday, December 5 and into Monday, which will include freezing rain, regular rain, snow and wind.
Some locations could see up to 30 cm of snow, and to make matters worse, the wind gusts are expected to reach up to 70 km/hour.
A stateside low from Montana will bring a snowy, rainy, windy and icy wallop to Ontario and Quebec Sunday and Monday, so travellers are urged to be mindful before heading out on the roads during this time. #ONstorm #ONwx #QCstorm #meteoqc— The Weather Network (@The Weather Network) 1638715396
The Montana low will hit northwestern Ontario first on Sunday and continue east, with widespread snowfall beginning in the afternoon and evening in the central and northern parts of the province.
As for southern Ontario, there will be a burst of snow on Sunday followed by a risk of freezing rain in the evening, with the Kitchener-Waterloo area possibly seeing "several hours of icy conditions."
"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas," Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says in their freezing rain warnings.
Chances are, if you live in Ontario or Quebec... you are under some sort of wintry alert. Here's a snapshot #ONStorm #QCStorm @weathernetworkpic.twitter.com/j5E1CjD5AX— Jessie Uppal (@Jessie Uppal) 1638710456
Starting early on Monday morning, the snow in eastern Ontario will transition to freezing rain and then regular rain in the afternoon, which will also affect southern Ontario.
"Totals won't be extreme, but 10-25 mm for these regions will make for slick driving conditions, and help melt any snow that touches the ground," says TWN.
If the winter weather has you dreaming of spring, it looks like you're in luck. In March, southern Ontario could see some mild weather with above-seasonal temperatures forecasted.
Unfortunately, that weather may not continue for April and May, but keep your fingers crossed!
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.