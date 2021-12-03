Trending Tags

This New Canada Winter Forecast Has A Sneak Peek At Spring & The Cold Isn't Going Anywhere

Some parts of the country could get treated to mild weather though. 👀

elora manzo | Unsplash, Etienne Delorieux | Unsplash

This new Canada winter forecast has details about what to expect from the beginning of spring if you're already sick of the winter season (even though it hasn't officially started yet).

The Weather Network recently released predictions for the snowy season but also revealed a look ahead to spring that lays out a big divide across the country between cold temperatures and mild weather.

While it might seem a little early to start predictions for March and the spring season, The Weather Network said that looking at years with a similar global pattern to what's happening this year shows a consistent pattern that resembles what current forecast models are showing now.

It's expected that March will be "rather mild" from the Great Lakes all the way to the Maritimes, which means Southern Ontario, Southern Quebec, New Brunswick, P.E.I. and Nova Scotia could be in for above-seasonal temperatures.

On the other side of the country, it's forecast to be a cool March for B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, with below-seasonal temperatures expected across those provinces.

However, this doesn't mean that the weather will be like this for the entirety of the spring season.

The Weather Network said to be cautious because the pattern in March doesn't predict what will happen in April and May.

Before we get there though, Canada's weather is expected to undergo a massive shift in December as winter truly gets going across the country.

Then the rest of the season looks like it will be a "winter weather whiplash" with frigid temperatures, unseasonably warm spells and big storms!

