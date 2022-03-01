Editions

Canada's Spring 2022 Weather Forecast Has Dropped & We're In For A 'Turbulent Transition'

Canada's Spring 2022 Weather Forecast Has Dropped & We're In For A 'Turbulent Transition'

It's coming, folks! The spring 2022 weather forecast for Canada has finally dropped and it looks like we're going to be in for some tumultuous weather over the coming months.

According to The Weather Network's new forecast, March and April will likely see temperatures that are colder than normal for the majority of the country.

While pockets of warm weather are in store over the next two months to give you a little bit of dopamine and hope, "late-winter" weather and a "turbulent transition" is very much on the horizon.

According to TWN, Canada has "a rocky road ahead with a few more bouts of late-winter-like weather before spring finally hits its stride across the country."

The part of the country expected to get most of the below-average temperatures is Western Canada, with cities like Calgary, Vancouver, Edmonton and Winnipeg still seeing some cold and snow before spring starts in earnest.

B.C. in particular is expected to experience a delayed start to spring, which also means a slow start to the fire season.

Ontarians and Quebecers can hope for some brief joyous moments of spring in the coming weeks, but should also expect a general long haul of cold weather before anything else. The region is predicted to still be on the colder side overall, with above-average precipitation until May.

Eastern Canada is likely to see a more normal spring weather pattern with temperatures going back-and-forth throughout the coming months. But due to "moisture-laden systems," the Atlantic Provinces are also at risk for late-season winter storms. So, don't put away your winter boots just yet!

There is some light at the end of the tunnel, though. Consistent warm-weather isn't really in the cards until we start approaching May. However, meteorologists are predicting that once spring settles in, we'll be swimming in regularly warm weather with those wonderful early summer temps.

For those hoping for toasty weather, it's slowly coming! But, there will still be more winter to get through before we can bust out the shorts.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

