Canada's Spring Weather Forecast Is Out & The Season Is Going To Be 'Backward'
A major late-season winter storm is expected at the end of April!
A new Canada spring weather forecast is out now that predicts a "backward" season for the country and even gives a look ahead at what summer has in store.
The Farmers' Almanac has now released a long-range outlook for spring 2022 and it's calling for a slow warm-up with a major late-season winter storm but overall "near-normal" temperatures for the country.
Also, northern parts of Canada are expected to experience warmer weather than southern areas.
That's why the season is being called "the backward spring."
In B.C., the forecast calls for pleasant temperatures and average precipitation.
The Prairies will get near-normal temperatures and average precipitation this spring.
Ontario will be showery, especially around the Great Lakes, but with mild temperatures during the season and Quebec will see average temperatures but dry conditions.
The forecast for Atlantic Canada is predicting average temperatures and below-normal precipitation.
When it comes to severe weather, a major late-season winter storm is forecast to bring snow to the Rockies and Prairies during the final week of April.
Also, there's a widespread threat expected in the middle of June as a surge of very warm, humid and unstable air makes its way to Canada.
That could lead to showers, "violent" thunderstorms and even tornadoes across much of the country's central and eastern regions.
If you're already looking ahead to summer, the Farmers' Almanac said that "the heat will turn on big time" for most of Canada as June ends and we head into July.
Spring officially begins on Sunday, March 20 and ends on Tuesday, June 21!