Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
canada weather

Canada's Spring Weather Forecast Is Out & The Season Is Going To Be 'Backward'

A major late-season winter storm is expected at the end of April!

Trending Staff Writer
Canada's Spring Weather Forecast Is Out & The Season Is Going To Be 'Backward'
Venrick Azcueta | Unsplash, Kym MacKinnon | Unsplash

A new Canada spring weather forecast is out now that predicts a "backward" season for the country and even gives a look ahead at what summer has in store.

The Farmers' Almanac has now released a long-range outlook for spring 2022 and it's calling for a slow warm-up with a major late-season winter storm but overall "near-normal" temperatures for the country.

Also, northern parts of Canada are expected to experience warmer weather than southern areas.

That's why the season is being called "the backward spring."

In B.C., the forecast calls for pleasant temperatures and average precipitation.

The Prairies will get near-normal temperatures and average precipitation this spring.

Ontario will be showery, especially around the Great Lakes, but with mild temperatures during the season and Quebec will see average temperatures but dry conditions.

The forecast for Atlantic Canada is predicting average temperatures and below-normal precipitation.

When it comes to severe weather, a major late-season winter storm is forecast to bring snow to the Rockies and Prairies during the final week of April.

Also, there's a widespread threat expected in the middle of June as a surge of very warm, humid and unstable air makes its way to Canada.

That could lead to showers, "violent" thunderstorms and even tornadoes across much of the country's central and eastern regions.

If you're already looking ahead to summer, the Farmers' Almanac said that "the heat will turn on big time" for most of Canada as June ends and we head into July.

Spring officially begins on Sunday, March 20 and ends on Tuesday, June 21!

Top 10 Reading Today

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

ontario weather

Ontario's Weather Forecast Will Be Full Of Snow & Cold For Some Cities Next Week

It's time to bundle up!

Khanh Ngo | Dreamstime

Ontario's weather forecast is predicting an early start to winter for some unlucky regions next week thanks to an incoming mix of cold and snow.

According to The Weather Network, several cities, including Dryden, Timmins and Sudbury, will be hit by wintry conditions by as early as this Sunday with most experiencing at least one round of flurries by next Tuesday.

Keep ReadingShow less

BC Will Get Drenched This Weekend & Some Areas Will See More Rain Than They Did All Summer

It'll be the first fall-like storm for several areas.

Atilla Bingöl | Unsplash, Hannah Domsic | Unsplash

You might want to keep your umbrella handy in the next few days if you live on Canada's West Coast because B.C.'s weather forecast is calling for a huge dumping of wet weather.

According to The Weather Network, the first fall-like storm of the season is set to hit British Columbia's south coast by Friday, bringing widespread rain along with it.

Keep ReadingShow less
toronto weather

Parts Of Ontario Are About To Be Hit By 'Dangerous Heat' & Thunderstorms

It's going to be a hot, swampy mess.

Aqnus Febriyant | Dreamstime

If you haven't invested in an air conditioner or umbrella yet, now is the time because Ontario's weather forecast is predicting yet another swampy, stormy mess this week.

According to The Weather Network, parts of the province will be hit by showers and thunderstorms this weekend, followed by an "extreme heat episode" next Monday.

Keep ReadingShow less

This Florida Weather Is Bipolar & Temps Are Expected To Get As Low As The 40s

You may want to grab your hoodies & beanies this Turkey & Santa Season.
Iuliia Khabibullina | Dreamstime.com

Florida weather is known to be a little crazy; hot one minute, pouring the next, then 2 days of cold weather out of nowhere isn't uncommon. Those 2 days of cold generally come later in the year, but we're in for some colder weather this November & December according to central Florida monthly weather forecasts.

After having a record-setting high of 91 degrees on Halloween this year, beating out the 90 degrees record of 1922, Florida is about to get a little bi-polar as a cold front blows through the Sunshine State.

Keep ReadingShow less