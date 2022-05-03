Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Calling For So Much Rain Today & Highways Could Get Messy
You'll want to pack an umbrella and drive safely.
If April showers are supposed to bring May flowers, I think we're behind schedule here in Ontario.
Southern Ontario is in for a wet and rainy day on Tuesday with heavy showers that could potentially cause "ponding" on poorly drained sections of highways and pooling on roads, according to Environment Canada.
So, if you're out and about travelling today, you'll want to warm up those windshield wipers and budget a little extra time to get to your destination safely.
Environment Canada has put out 14 special weather statements across southern Ontario warning that up to 40 millimetres of rain is possible in some local regions "that receive heavy downpours during a thunderstorm."
This afternoon, the rain is expected to trickle in from the southwest as a "low pressure system approaches."
"Total rainfall amounts of 20 to 30 mm are expected by the time the rain tapers to a few showers overnight or Wednesday morning," according to Environment Canada.
Impacted areas include Toronto, Hamilton, Niagara, York to Durham, Elgin, Halton to Peel, Kingston to Prince Edward, Oxford to Brant, Sarnia to Lambton, Simcoe to Dehli and Norfolk, Windsor to Essex and Chatham-Kent, Dunnville to Caledonia and Haldimand, Belleville to Quinte and Northumberland, and London to Middlesex.
In Nothern Ontario, residents in Sault Ste. Marie to Superior East and Wawa to White River and Pukaskwa won't need an umbrella, but they will have to deal with fog.
Environment Canada has placed both areas under a fog advisory on Tuesday morning with "near zero visibility in fog" expected to be occurring or on its way.
So, take extra caution and drive safely on this messy day.
