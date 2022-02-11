Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario spring weather

Ontario's Spring Forecast Is Likely Going To Start Up As A Warm & Rainy Mess

Rainy girl spring?

Toronto Staff Writer
Ontario's Spring Forecast Is Likely Going To Start Up As A Warm & Rainy Mess
Lance McMillan | Narcity

The first few weeks of spring will have you swapping your winter boots for your rain boots, as Ontario's spring forecast is calling for a lot of rain.

According to the Farmer's Almanac long-range weather forecast for southern Ontario, the weather starting off the season will be all over the place with a mix of rain, shine and some snow.

The first 10 days of March will likely see some rainy periods but the temperatures will be mild. Then, the province continues through mid-March, the Almanac forecasts the rain will turn to snow for the eastern part of southern Ontario while western areas will enjoy some sunny (but cold) weather.

From March 20 to March 24, there will likely be some mild rainy periods, and the month will end off with bouts of rain for southeastern Ontario and snow for southwestern.

The average temps for March will be above normal at around 3 degrees, and about 85 millimetres of rain will fall for the month, which is 30 millimetres above average.

As for the rest of the spring season, the Farmer's Almanac is forecasting that it'll be "warmer and rainier than normal" in April and May, so get your umbrellas and rain boots ready.

For the rest of February, it's looking like Ontario will see all sorts of precipitation, from rain to snow showers and even some flurries during the last week of the month.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.